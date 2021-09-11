New York Mets
Yankees, Mets Toe The Line Together "As One Unified New York"
by: Madeline Coleman — Sports Illustrated 2h
The teams sported jerseys reading “New York” and wore hats from the city's various first responders on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
LOOK: Yankees' Aaron Judge, Mets' Pete Alonso and Kevin Pillar wear 9/11 memorial cleats - CBSSports.com
by: Wajih AlBaroudi — CBS Sports 1h
The Yankees and Mets met at Citi Field on the attack's 20th anniversary
James McCann crushes two-run homer giving Mets 6-5 lead over Yankees
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 1m
The New York Mets took a 6-5 lead over the New York Yankees thanks to James McCann's two-run home run.
Mets show meaning of ‘Never Forget’ with 9/11 ceremony - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 23m
Baseball, in many ways, took a backseat on Saturday night.
Syracuse Mets end Bisons’ 12-game win streak with 3-2 victory - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | undefined — Syracuse 45m
Mets snap 5-game losing streak.
Jordan Yamamoto excels in Major League rehab start, Mets end Bisons' 12-game winning streak with 3-2 Syracuse victory | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 1h
Mets, Yankees, New York fans commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11
by: Bob Nightengale — USA Today 1h
Fans may have bought tickets for a baseball game, but it was just a backdrop for the emotional tribute on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks.
September 11 tribute precedes New York Mets-Yankees game
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 1h
With players from both the New York Mets and New York Yankees standing shoulder-to-shoulder at Citi Field, tribute was paid Saturday night to the victims of
PHOTOS: Yankees, Mets honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 with emotional ceremony at Citi Field - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The New York Yankees and New York Mets honored the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Citi Field.
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Javier Báez does it again with his hustle: beating out a replay-reviewed infield hit, going first-to-third on a routine single, then scoring easily on Kevin Pillar's hit. Some insurance thanks to Báez. Mets 7, Yankees 5, after seven.Super Fan
Atlanta lost. big opportunity #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets are six outs away from getting back within four of the Braves.Riley flies out deep to end it. #Braves lose 6-4 to Marlins, and their NL East lead is trimmed to 3 1/2 games over the Phillies, who beat the Rockies 6-1 in Philly. Magic number remains 18 to win their fourth consecutive NL East title.Beat Writer / Columnist
Javier Báez has a .362 on-base percentage in 30 games since joining the #Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
A BIG insurance run off the bat of Kevin Pillar! 🙌 (via @Mets)TV / Radio Network
Man, Kevin Pillar is so damn CLUTCH. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
