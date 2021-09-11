Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets, Yankees remember Sept. 11 attacks on 20th anniversary | Newsday

by: September 11, 2021 9:53 PM Newsday 29m

The Mets and Yankees remembered the victims of Sept. 11 on the 20th anniversary of the attacks before their game at Citi Field on Saturday.

CBS Sports

LOOK: Yankees' Aaron Judge, Mets' Pete Alonso and Kevin Pillar wear 9/11 memorial cleats - CBSSports.com

by: Wajih AlBaroudi CBS Sports 1h

The Yankees and Mets met at Citi Field on the attack's 20th anniversary

Mets show meaning of ‘Never Forget’ with 9/11 ceremony - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 19m

Baseball, in many ways, took a backseat on Saturday night.

Syracuse Mets end Bisons’ 12-game win streak with 3-2 victory - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 41m

Mets snap 5-game losing streak.

Jordan Yamamoto excels in Major League rehab start, Mets end Bisons' 12-game winning streak with 3-2 Syracuse victory | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 57m

Mets, Yankees, New York fans commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

by: Bob Nightengale USA Today 1h

Fans may have bought tickets for a baseball game, but it was just a backdrop for the emotional tribute on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks.

September 11 tribute precedes New York Mets-Yankees game

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 1h

With players from both the New York Mets and New York Yankees standing shoulder-to-shoulder at Citi Field, tribute was paid Saturday night to the victims of

Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Brett Gardner each homer in the second, Yankees take 5-0 lead over Mets

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 1h

Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Brett Gardner each hit home runs in the bottom of the second inning to give the New York Yankees a 5-0 lead over the New York Mets.

PHOTOS: Yankees, Mets honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 with emotional ceremony at Citi Field - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

The New York Yankees and New York Mets honored the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Citi Field.

