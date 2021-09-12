Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Sunday 9/12/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 13m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our fr...

North Jersey
NY Mets lose to Yankees in heartbreaking fashion on 20th anniversary of 9/11

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 5m

The Mets had authored a spirited comeback on an emotional night. Then, they saw it slip away.

Newsday
De La Cruz, Sánchez go back-to-back with homers, Marlins win | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 6m

(AP) -- Bryan De La Cruz and Jesús Sánchez hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning against Richard Rodríguez, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 6-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday ni

Film Room
James McCann's go-ahead homer | 09/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 13m

James McCann gives the Mets a 6-5 lead with a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the 6th

CBS Sports

LOOK: Yankees' Aaron Judge, Mets' Pete Alonso and Kevin Pillar wear 9/11 memorial cleats - CBSSports.com

by: Wajih AlBaroudi CBS Sports 3h

The Yankees and Mets met at Citi Field on the attack's 20th anniversary

Amazin' Avenue
Final score: Yankees 8, Mets 7—New York beats New York

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

Playing on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, the Mets fell to the scuffling Yankees.

Daily News
Yankees beat Mets 8-7 in Subway Series showdown - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3m

The visitors pulled out a topsy-turvy affair at Citi Field.

CBS Sports

Mets vs. Yankees score: Aaron Judge hits two homers to lead Yanks to comeback win on somber 9/11 anniversary - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 8m

The Yankees snapped a seven game losing streak with the win

Tweets

    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 2m
    So Lugo doesn’t do well in the 2nd innings he comes into pitch. Is that the same after only throwing 7 pitches? Even if they bring him back to start the inning your telling me that they can’t have someone warming up in the bullpen to be ready? #Mets #LGM
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 5m
    RT @RyGuy_7926: @SubwayToShea Just an extremely disappointing night. May blowing it, Pete missing the HR and then not picking up a game in the standings. Gut punch after gut punch.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 6m
    "The thing that kept getting me was the number of U-S-A chants that you hear. That was pretty special. Just talking about it gives me chills." #NeverForget ~ @McCannon33 on tonight’s atmosphere.
    SNY @SNYtv 7m
    James McCann on tonight's atmosphere at Citi Field: "The thing that kept getting me was the number of USA chants that you'd hear. That was pretty special. Just talking about it gives me chills. Every time there was a USA chant, it gave me chills on the field."
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 7m
    Not the outcome we all wanted but it was a very special night at Citi Field. #NeverForget
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 8m
    Chills especially important how proud I am of the patriotism after the walk off disgrace of last year. Thank you Mets and Yankees for tonight
    Tim Healey
    James McCann: "The thing that kept getting me was the number of U-S-A chants that you hear. That was pretty special. Just talking about it gives me chills. Every time there was a U-S-A chant, it gave me chills on the field."
