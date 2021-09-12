New York Mets
De La Cruz, Sánchez go back-to-back with homers, Marlins win | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4m
(AP) -- Bryan De La Cruz and Jesús Sánchez hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning against Richard Rodríguez, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 6-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday ni
NY Mets lose to Yankees in heartbreaking fashion on 20th anniversary of 9/11
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 3m
The Mets had authored a spirited comeback on an emotional night. Then, they saw it slip away.
James McCann's go-ahead homer | 09/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 11m
James McCann gives the Mets a 6-5 lead with a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the 6th
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Sunday 9/12/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 11m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our fr...
LOOK: Yankees' Aaron Judge, Mets' Pete Alonso and Kevin Pillar wear 9/11 memorial cleats - CBSSports.com
by: Wajih AlBaroudi — CBS Sports 3h
The Yankees and Mets met at Citi Field on the attack's 20th anniversary
Yankees beat Mets 8-7 in Subway Series showdown - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 47s
The visitors pulled out a topsy-turvy affair at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Yankees score: Aaron Judge hits two homers to lead Yanks to comeback win on somber 9/11 anniversary - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 7m
The Yankees snapped a seven game losing streak with the win
Taijuan Walker's RBI single | 09/11/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 11m
Taijuan Walker laces a base hit to right field to plate the Mets' third run of the bottom of the 2nd inning
So Lugo doesn’t do well in the 2nd innings he comes into pitch. Is that the same after only throwing 7 pitches? Even if they bring him back to start the inning your telling me that they can’t have someone warming up in the bullpen to be ready? #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RyGuy_7926: @SubwayToShea Just an extremely disappointing night. May blowing it, Pete missing the HR and then not picking up a game in the standings. Gut punch after gut punch.Blogger / Podcaster
-
"The thing that kept getting me was the number of U-S-A chants that you hear. That was pretty special. Just talking about it gives me chills." #NeverForget ~ @McCannon33 on tonight’s atmosphere.Blogger / Podcaster
-
James McCann on tonight's atmosphere at Citi Field: "The thing that kept getting me was the number of USA chants that you'd hear. That was pretty special. Just talking about it gives me chills. Every time there was a USA chant, it gave me chills on the field."TV / Radio Network
-
Not the outcome we all wanted but it was a very special night at Citi Field. #NeverForgetBlogger / Podcaster
-
Chills especially important how proud I am of the patriotism after the walk off disgrace of last year. Thank you Mets and Yankees for tonightJames McCann: "The thing that kept getting me was the number of U-S-A chants that you hear. That was pretty special. Just talking about it gives me chills. Every time there was a U-S-A chant, it gave me chills on the field."Blogger / Podcaster
