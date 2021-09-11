New York Mets
Trevor May calls performance against Yankees his ‘worst all year’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 34m
Trevor May didn’t mince words about his performance Saturday night.
Yankees defeat Mets in emotional game on 20th anniversary of 9/11
by: Bob Nightengale — USA Today 42m
In an emotional night at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the New York Yankees got something they needed vs. the Mets: a victory.
Fan runs on the field at Mets game
by: Neil@thenyextra.com — The New York Extra 1h
A fan ran onto the field at the subway series game tonight and was chased down, tackled and remove from the field, by Neil Miller The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com
Yankees and Mets show camaraderie, then fierce competition | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 1h
The Mets and Yankees began Saturday night at Citi Field lined up along the baselines for the national anthem, but on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, they weren’t on opposite sides.
Yankees’ team meeting sparks streak-busting win: ‘Enough’s enough’
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 2h
Friday night was the last straw for the Yankees.
Judge HRs twice, rallies Yanks past Mets on 9/11 anniversary
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
A raucous New York crowd of 43,144 lurched and howled - frequently out of their seats - through a back-and-forth Subway Series game that followed an affecting Sept. 11 observance.
Twenty years after 9/11, do sports really heal?
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3h
If you look for it, there are iconic moments to be found in every game, and so the Mets and their fans found meaning in the first game played in New York City after 9/11.
