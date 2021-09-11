Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

USA Today
64060151_thumbnail

Yankees defeat Mets in emotional game on 20th anniversary of 9/11

by: Bob Nightengale USA Today 42m

In an emotional night at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the New York Yankees got something they needed vs. the Mets: a victory.

New York Post
64060226_thumbnail

Trevor May calls performance against Yankees his ‘worst all year’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 34m

Trevor May didn’t mince words about his performance Saturday night.

The New York Extra
64059812_thumbnail

Fan runs on the field at Mets game

by: Neil@thenyextra.com The New York Extra 1h

A fan ran onto the field at the subway series game tonight and was chased down, tackled and remove from the field, by Neil Miller The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com

Newsday
21984043_thumbnail

Yankees and Mets show camaraderie, then fierce competition | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 1h

The Mets and Yankees began Saturday night at Citi Field lined up along the baselines for the national anthem, but on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, they weren’t on opposite sides.

BallNine
64059743_thumbnail

No Exit

by: Kevin Kernan BallNine 1h

Exit Velocity rules the day. That’s all we hear or see when we watch a game. It’s everywhere. Well, there is a downside to exit velocity too. Like zero exit velocity.

New York Post
64059592_thumbnail

Yankees’ team meeting sparks streak-busting win: ‘Enough’s enough’

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 2h

Friday night was the last straw for the Yankees.

NBC Sports
64059515_thumbnail

Judge HRs twice, rallies Yanks past Mets on 9/11 anniversary

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

A raucous New York crowd of 43,144 lurched and howled - frequently out of their seats - through a back-and-forth Subway Series game that followed an affecting Sept. 11 observance.

Big League Stew
64058700_thumbnail

Twenty years after 9/11, do sports really heal?

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3h

If you look for it, there are iconic moments to be found in every game, and so the Mets and their fans found meaning in the first game played in New York City after 9/11.

