New York Mets

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Major and Minor League Teams Come Together to Honor 9/11

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 4m

Good morning, Mets fans!The New York Mets on Saturday wore hats of first responders and had their jerseys engraved with an American Flag and 9-11-01 on their sleeve for Saturday night’s game

Mack's Mets
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 9/12/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 42m

  Good Morning.   Happy Birthday  Mickey Lolich  and  Luis Castillo . Yanks beat Mets 8-7 on 9/11.  Syracuse win...

Rising Apple

NY Mets Qualifying Offer Battle: Michael Conforto vs. Noah Syndergaard

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 51m

The qualifying offer has become one of the best ways for a Major League Baseball team to keep a free agent around for another season without having to actu...

Metro News
MLB roundup: Yankees chase down Mets on 9/11 anniversary - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 1h

Aaron Judge hit two homers Saturday night, including the game-tying, two-run blast in the eighth, and Andrew Velazquez scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error by Javier Baez as the New York Yankees edged the host New York Mets, 8-7. The Yankees...

New York Post
Trevor May calls performance against Yankees his ‘worst all year’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4h

Trevor May didn’t mince words about his performance Saturday night.

USA Today
Yankees defeat Mets in emotional game on 20th anniversary of 9/11

by: Bob Nightengale USA Today 4h

In an emotional night at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the New York Yankees got something they needed vs. the Mets: a victory.

The New York Extra
Fan runs on the field at Mets game

by: Neil@thenyextra.com The New York Extra 5h

A fan ran onto the field at the subway series game tonight and was chased down, tackled and remove from the field, by Neil Miller The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com

Newsday
Yankees and Mets show camaraderie, then fierce competition | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 5h

The Mets and Yankees began Saturday night at Citi Field lined up along the baselines for the national anthem, but on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, they weren’t on opposite sides.

