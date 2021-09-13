Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

North Jersey
Francisco Lindor of Mets hits 3 home runs vs. Yankees in Subway Series

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 32m

When Francisco Lindor came up to bat in the eighth inning Sunday night, he made sure he would have the final word.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Lindor settles spat with 3 HRs to down Yankees

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 21s

Francisco Lindor broke an eighth-inning tie with his third home run of the game as the Mets downed the Yankees 8-7 on Sunday.

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: Sparks fly in Subway Series

by: N/A MLB: Mets 25s

Yankees @ Mets Sep. 13, 2021

USA Today
Lindor's 3rd homer lifts Mets whistling past Yanks 8-7

by: AP USA Today 9m

Francisco Lindor broke an eighth-inning tie with his third homer, sending a drive whistling into the right-field...

CBS New York
Lindor Blasts 3 Homers As Mets Clinch Subway Series With Win Over Struggling Yankees

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 11m

Francisco Lindor broke an eighth-inning tie with his third homer, sending a drive whistling into the right-field seats, and the Mets beat the Yankees 7-6 on Sunday night.

Daily News
Mets down Yankees at Citi Field as Subway Series gets heated - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 14m

Welcome to New York, baby.

New York Post
Francisco Lindor’s three homers power Mets to chippy win over Yankees

by: Mike Puma New York Post 15m

Francisco Lindor silenced the Yankees in a manner even stronger than attempting to mock their whistling from the previous night.

Mets Merized
Francisco Lindor’s Three Home Runs Give Mets 7-6 Win Over Yankees

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 16m

Maybe it's the heat, maybe it's the feeling of playoffs on the horizon, maybe it's just the Subway Series.The stars took over. And the largest one shined as bright as his smile. Francisco Lind

Newsday
Francisco Lindor cranks 3 home runs as Mets top Yankees in chaotic Subway Series finale | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 17m

Francisco Lindor probably won a few Mets fans over Sunday night. He hit three home runs, including the winning blast in the bottom of the eighth, and was in the middle of a benches-clearing episode du

