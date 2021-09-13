New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees, Mets Benches Clear After Giancarlo Stanton's Game-Tying Home Run
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 30m
Things got testy between the Yankees and Mets after Giancarlo Stanton and Francisco Lindor exchanged words during Stanton's late-inning home run trot.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Lindor settles spat with 3 HRs to down Yankees
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 19s
Francisco Lindor broke an eighth-inning tie with his third home run of the game as the Mets downed the Yankees 8-7 on Sunday.
Video Story: Sparks fly in Subway Series
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 23s
Yankees @ Mets Sep. 13, 2021
Lindor's 3rd homer lifts Mets whistling past Yanks 8-7
by: AP — USA Today 9m
Francisco Lindor broke an eighth-inning tie with his third homer, sending a drive whistling into the right-field...
Lindor Blasts 3 Homers As Mets Clinch Subway Series With Win Over Struggling Yankees
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 11m
Francisco Lindor broke an eighth-inning tie with his third homer, sending a drive whistling into the right-field seats, and the Mets beat the Yankees 7-6 on Sunday night.
Mets down Yankees at Citi Field as Subway Series gets heated - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 14m
Welcome to New York, baby.
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Francisco Lindor’s three homers power Mets to chippy win over Yankees
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 15m
Francisco Lindor silenced the Yankees in a manner even stronger than attempting to mock their whistling from the previous night.
Francisco Lindor’s Three Home Runs Give Mets 7-6 Win Over Yankees
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 15m
Maybe it's the heat, maybe it's the feeling of playoffs on the horizon, maybe it's just the Subway Series.The stars took over. And the largest one shined as bright as his smile. Francisco Lind
Francisco Lindor cranks 3 home runs as Mets top Yankees in chaotic Subway Series finale | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 16m
Francisco Lindor probably won a few Mets fans over Sunday night. He hit three home runs, including the winning blast in the bottom of the eighth, and was in the middle of a benches-clearing episode du
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: James McCann has six RBI in three Subway Series games this weekend. His sacrifice fly tacks on some insurance tonight. Mets 5, Yankees 2 after five.Super Fan
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Carlos Carrasco threw 55 pitches in his first two innings and 41 pitches over his next three. He's rebounded nicely to carry a lead into the sixth. Carrasco: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K. Mets 4, Yankees 2, mid-five.Super Fan
-
-
"This is the Francisco that we all expect, and I think this is the Francisco that the Mets fanbase are going to get for years" - Luis RojasTV / Radio Network
-
The only word on my mind… #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets