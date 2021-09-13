New York Mets
Subway Series ends with Mets, Yankees clearing benches, Francisco Lindor making Mets history
by: Sporting News — Sporting News 48m
The Subway Series finale saw the benches clear in the seventh inning, before the Mets shortstop hit his third home run of the game.
Francisco Lindor whistle makes Yankees bristle | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 12m
From hugs to hatred in 24 hours. The spirit of togetherness fostered by the Mets and Yankees for Saturday’s 9/11 remembrance at Citi Field was long gone by the middle innings of Sunday night’s series
Yankees defend Wandy Peralta over whistling allegations
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 25m
New York Yankees teammates defended Wandy Peralta on Sunday night over some whistling allegations from the Mets and Francisco Lindor.
MLB writers Pete Caldera, Justin Toscano react to Subway Series from Citi Field
by: @lohud — LoHud 26m
MLB writers Pete Caldera and Justin Toscano react after the Yankees and Mets' emotional Subway Series from Citi Field.
Yankees better hope fighting attitude can save their season
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 37m
No loss is a good loss for the Yankees, especially one that drops them out of the playoff picture for the first time since Aug. 16.
Lindor’s 3rd homer lifts Mets whistling past Yanks 8-7
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 43m
Francisco Lindor whistled at the Yankees, and sent the ball whistling over the wall - three times.
Francisco Lindor is suddenly giving the Mets hope: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 56m
Francisco Lindor and Giancarlo Stanton turned standard home run trots into whistle stop tours.
