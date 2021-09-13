Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Dodgers, Braves are trade deadline winners so far | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 6m

Max Scherzer has been dominant for the Dodgers. Adam Frazier has struggled for San Diego. Javier Báez has played well for the Mets -- while also getting himself in hot water with the New York fans not

Metstradamus
Building And Saving Legacies

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

Sunday’s game really started with Francisco Lindor’s second home run of the night. His first home run was a three run shot off Clarke Schmidt in the second that gave the Mets a 4-2 lead…

Larry Brown Sports
Yankees defend Wandy Peralta over whistling allegations

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 2h

New York Yankees teammates defended Wandy Peralta on Sunday night over some whistling allegations from the Mets and Francisco Lindor.

Lohud
MLB writers Pete Caldera, Justin Toscano react to Subway Series from Citi Field

by: @lohud LoHud 2h

MLB writers Pete Caldera and Justin Toscano react after the Yankees and Mets' emotional Subway Series from Citi Field.

North Jersey
MLB writers Pete Caldera, Justin Toscano react to Subway Series from Citi Field

by: @northjersey North Jersey 2h

MLB writers Pete Caldera and Justin Toscano react after the Yankees and Mets' emotional Subway Series from Citi Field.

New York Post
Yankees better hope fighting attitude can save their season

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

No loss is a good loss for the Yankees, especially one that drops them out of the playoff picture for the first time since Aug. 16.

NBC Sports
Lindor’s 3rd homer lifts Mets whistling past Yanks 8-7

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

Francisco Lindor whistled at the Yankees, and sent the ball whistling over the wall - three times.

Sporting News
Subway Series ends with Mets, Yankees clearing benches, Francisco Lindor making Mets history

by: Sporting News Sporting News 2h

The Subway Series finale saw the benches clear in the seventh inning, before the Mets shortstop hit his third home run of the game.

Tweets