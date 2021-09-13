Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
64089302_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Following Thrilling Win Over Yankees, Mets Take on Cardinals

by: Michael Logan Mets Merized Online 5m

Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets won a thriller Sunday night, edging out a 7-6 win over the Yankees. You can read the full recap here. The team will take on the Cardinals tonight at 7:10 p.m.

USA Today
64089395_thumbnail

Mets-Yankees rivalry fires up emotions with cheating claims, yelling

by: Bob Nightengale USA Today 44s

Just 24 hours after the Mets and Yankees preached love and unity, these teams turned back lovefest into a ferocious Subway Series rivalry Sunday.

Amazin' Avenue
64089351_thumbnail

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/13/21: Kha1i1 and Franci2c0 lead the way

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Francisco Álvarez Hits 22nd Home Run

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 4m

AAA: Syracuse Mets (44-67) 10, Buffalo Bisons (68-43) 2  Box ScoreKhalil Lee RF: 3-for-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI, K, .261/.447/.473Tomas Nido C: 1-for-4, R, RBI, .364/.364/.364Wilfredo

Mack's Mets
48249208_thumbnail

Mets News and Breakfast Links - 9/13/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 50m

  Good Morning.   Born Today Frank Cashen, Happy Birthday to  Grant Roberts  and  Daisuke Matsuzaka .   Lindor '...

Rising Apple

NY Mets Monday Morning GM: Francisco Lindor and signer’s remorse

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 54m

Francisco Lindor did his best to become embraced by New York Mets fans. He showed up to spring training with blue hair! What else must a man do to receive ...

nj.com
64088294_thumbnail

MLB magic numbers, schedules: Yankees out if playoffs began Monday; Brewers close to clinching (9/13/21) - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 54m

Here are the magic numbers and remaining schedules for teams contending for playoff spots.

Newsday
64087031_thumbnail

Dodgers, Braves are trade deadline winners so far | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

Max Scherzer has been dominant for the Dodgers. Adam Frazier has struggled for San Diego. Javier Báez has played well for the Mets -- while also getting himself in hot water with the New York fans not

