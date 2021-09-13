New York Mets
Donovan Mitchell throws shade at Yankees, fans
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 1h
Donovan Mitchell throws shade at Yankees, fans first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Francisco Lindor TKOs Yankees
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
In a series where the New York Mets and Yankees were fighting not just for bragging rights but to stay afloat in their postseason races, this was an important rubber game. Short of Roger Clemens co…
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees exec Billy Eppler lands new job 1 year after being fired by Angels - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 10m
The Los Angeles Angels hired Billy Eppler in 2015, plucking him from the New York Yankees' front office, where he was Brian Cashman’s right-hand man.
New doc captures excitement of '86 Mets
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 18m
The first two hours of Nick Davis’s fine documentary on the 1980s Mets, “Once Upon A Time In Queens,” will have their broadcast premiere on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, followed by the second two hours of the film on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. And if...
Fantasy Baseball: Giant trio leads waiver wire hitter pickups
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 52m
Fred Zinkie runs down 12 bats who can help you in a variety of ways in your push to finish the fantasy baseball season strong.
MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, strategy, advice for September 13, 2021 - CBSSports.com
by: CBS Sports Staff Sep 13, 2021 — CBS Sports 57m
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro with nearly $2 million in winnings, gives optimal MLB DFS lineup advice
Lindor Homers Three Times in Subway Series Win
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
9/12/21: Francisco Lindor hits three home runs as the Mets beat the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball in the final Subway Series game of 2021. Check out http:...
Francisco Lindor, Giancarlo Stanton both win points in Mets-Yankees dust-up
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 1h
Well. After all that build-up, all that hope, all that hype that grew and swelled after eight months without New York football, New York football returned with a reminder that it hasn't sniffed...
NY Mets News: Rich Hill offers a survival guide to players in big markets
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The fight between the New York Mets players and fans is long over. But that doesn’t mean the booing has completely subsided. Booing is a part of life and...
Bryce Harper comes to town this weekend and HOO BOY will there be takes.Bryce Harper has hit 32 homers so far this year. The split on that production is pretty insane. Through July 31st (348 PA): 16 homers Since August 1st (170 PA): 16 homers #Phillies #FantasyBaseball (via @MLB) https://t.co/EviPsemXxfBlogger / Podcaster
Yoenis Céspedes had a .942 OPS with the Mets during his magical finish with the team in 2015. Javier Báez has a .949 OPS through 31 games with the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
CC Sabathia was once the gold standard for deadline ace acquisitions. There may soon be a new one.Max Scherzer has a 0.88 ERA in 8 starts with the Dodgers with the team winning all of his starts. No pitcher since earned runs became official in 1913 has ever had a lower ERA in their 1st 8 starts with a team. https://t.co/NCnZK3cYLfBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Francisco Lindor Joins Mets History with Three-Home Run Game https://t.co/zaUwSOD1vI #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Another fun one this week. Uploading the audio now for the podcast and video to IG. Replays up on our YouTube, Facebook, or below.OABT S5 E29: Mr Smile And The Mets | 19 GAMES LEFT. #YaGottaBelieve @orangebluething @jquadddddd @darrenjmeenan RT FOR A CHANCE AT FREE METS STUFF https://t.co/6OfyFqWnp9Super Fan
