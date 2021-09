RT @ CespedesBBQ : at this point I would honestly be shocked and supremely impressed if San Diego can manage to squeak in as NLWC2. not just because of all the injuries and how they've looked but the remaining schedule is just brutal: 4 at SFG 3 at STL 3 vs. SFG 4 vs. ATL 3 at LAD 3 at SFG yikes!