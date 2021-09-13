New York Mets
Howie Rose thanks fans for their support as 'arduous' recovery from surgery begins | Newsday
by: Neil Best — Newsday 19m
Howie Rose, who underwent surgery for an undisclosed illness earlier this month, wrote on Twitter on Monday that his "arduous" recovery is underway and thanked fans and friends for their support. "I j
Yankees move Gleyber Torres from shortstop to second base
by: AP — USA Today 10m
Gleyber Torres is being moved back to second base from shortstop by the New York Yankees
'Once Upon a Time in Queens' for more than Met fans says dir - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 16m
“Once Upon a Time in Queens” captures the true essence of the ‘86 Mets, a team that knew they were more talented than any team in their way, and having exponentially more fun than them too.
Player Meter: Position players, September 6-12
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m
A quick review of how the Mets’ position players fared over the past week.
3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Win Subway Series to Keep Playoff Chances Alive
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 30m
I think it's fair to say that the weekend of September 10, 2021 will go down as one of the most memorable three days in Citi Field history. A blowout win on Friday, a heartbreaking loss on Saturda
Cardinals, Mets starting pitchers are oldest in baseball
by: (Getty Images) — Radio.com: WFAN 30m
Monday’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets will be a rare matchup with Adam Wainwright and Rich Hill on the mound for their respective teams.
Tweets
-
Coming into today, 188 players had a min. 90 PAs with RISP this season. Francisco Lindor owns the 23rd-highest OPS with RISP at .990. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
same exact whistle ahead of Higashioka’s HR off Walker on SaturdayTHE WHISTLE IS IN THE VIDEO BTW https://t.co/gDIASk5ksLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @CespedesBBQ: at this point I would honestly be shocked and supremely impressed if San Diego can manage to squeak in as NLWC2. not just because of all the injuries and how they've looked but the remaining schedule is just brutal: 4 at SFG 3 at STL 3 vs. SFG 4 vs. ATL 3 at LAD 3 at SFG yikes!Blogger / Podcaster
-
The NL West continues to dominate, while the AL East looks as formidable as ever. How different will these rankings be come October? (MLB x @HankookTireUSA)Official Team Account
-
Digging deep for a #Mets minor league sleeper here. 17-year-old Joel Díaz has allowed just one earned run (0.23 ERA) and one extra-base hit (.388 OPS) in the Dominican Summer League (39 IP). He sits 91-94-t95 mph with a nice curve and change. Keeping tabs on him going into '22.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Am I allowed to opine?Minors
