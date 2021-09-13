New York Mets
Joe Girardi sums up Phillies' play: 'It stunk' - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 1h
Joe Girardi didn’t mince words after his Philadelphia Phillies lost 5-4 to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon — the third time in a four-game series that they lost to the lowly NL West side. “It stunk,” the manager said. “It stunk. It stunk....
Mack - 2022 MLB Draft Scouting Report - OF - Gavin Cross
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 15m
Gavin Cross OF Virginia Tech 2021 - VT stat line - 51-G, 203-AB, .345/.415/.621/1.036, 11-HR, 48-K Mack's spin - Cross is a...
Mets vs. Cardinals line, prediction: Adam Wainwright keeps rolling
by: VSiN — New York Post 1h
Adam Wainwright is putting together one of his best seasons ever, and he will look to continue to aid the St. Louis Cardinals’ playoff push on Monday in Queens against the Mets.
Yankees move Gleyber Torres from shortstop to second base
by: AP — USA Today 2h
Gleyber Torres is being moved back to second base from shortstop by the New York Yankees
'Once Upon a Time in Queens' for more than Met fans says dir - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 2h
“Once Upon a Time in Queens” captures the true essence of the ‘86 Mets, a team that knew they were more talented than any team in their way, and having exponentially more fun than them too.
Howie Rose thanks fans for their support as 'arduous' recovery from surgery begins | Newsday
by: Neil Best — Newsday 2h
Howie Rose, who underwent surgery for an undisclosed illness earlier this month, wrote on Twitter on Monday that his "arduous" recovery is underway and thanked fans and friends for their support. "I j
Player Meter: Position players, September 6-12
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
A quick review of how the Mets’ position players fared over the past week.
It's that time of year when I get sentimental about the good being a @Mets fan has brought to my life, even though they drive me insane during games. I've made and met so many friends through @AmazinAvenue, including @iammichaeldrago, @PetitePhD, @LindaSurovich, @maggie162 (1/4)
Couple of Mets rehab notes: -José Peraza has played center field in his last 4 games for Syracuse - José Martínez hasn't played in last 2 Syracuse games - Tomás Nido has gone 3-for-7 with 2 RBIs playing the last two days for Syracuse
Francisco Lindor is the second SS to have a 3-HR game this year, after Fernando Tatis Jr had one in June The last time multiple SS had 3-HR games in a season was 2002, when Alex Rodriguez, Nomar Garciaparra, and Chris Woodward all accomplished the feat
Couple of Mets rehab notes: -José Peraza has played center field in his last 4 games for Syracuse - José Martínez hasn't played in last 2 Syracuse games - Tomás Nido has gone 3-for-7 with 2 RBIs playing the last two days for Syracuse
oh my.. 🔥🔥🔥
