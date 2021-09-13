New York Mets
9/13/21 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m
Sunday night’s game was dramatic but it allowed Francisco Lindor to start building his legacy in Flushing. Lindor slugged three home runs to help the New York Mets (72-72) top the New York Ya…
Series Preview: Mets Host Cardinals For Three Games At Citi Field
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 18m
The New York Mets (72-72, third place in the National League's eastern division) continue their second-to-last home stand of the season, hosting manager Mike Shildt's St. Louis Cardinals
Yankees And Mets Took Part In Memorable And Important Weekend Series
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 23m
The New York Mets and New York Yankees engaged in an exciting Subway Series over the weekend that featured a little bit of everything.
Player Meter: Pitchers, September 6-12
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 27m
A quick review of how the Mets’ pitchers fared over the past week.
Inside story behind the Mets and Yankees 'whistling' drama, Lindor's big night | Shea Anything| SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Doug Williams and Andy Martino deliver a new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by @Verizon, as the Subway Series between the Mets and Yankees de...
Mack - 2022 MLB Draft Scouting Report - OF - Gavin Cross
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Gavin Cross OF Virginia Tech 2021 - VT stat line - 51-G, 203-AB, .345/.415/.621/1.036, 11-HR, 48-K Mack's spin - Cross is a...
Mets vs. Cardinals line, prediction: Adam Wainwright keeps rolling
by: VSiN — New York Post 3h
Adam Wainwright is putting together one of his best seasons ever, and he will look to continue to aid the St. Louis Cardinals’ playoff push on Monday in Queens against the Mets.
Joe Girardi sums up Phillies' play: 'It stunk' - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 3h
Joe Girardi didn’t mince words after his Philadelphia Phillies lost 5-4 to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon — the third time in a four-game series that they lost to the lowly NL West side. “It stunk,” the manager said. “It stunk. It stunk....
