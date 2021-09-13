Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Umpire Junior Valentine Struck in Face by Errant Throw, Remains in Game

by: Michael Shapiro Sports Illustrated 1h

Junior Valentine remained in the game on Monday night after being struck by an errant throw from Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa.

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Cardinals 7, Mets 0—Dud

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

The Mets got shutout after a big offensive weekend.

CBS New York
Mets’ Offense Goes Silent In Loss To Cardinals

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 11m

Adam Wainwright won his fifth straight start in a rare matchup of 40-year-old pitchers, and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the New York Mets 7-0 on Monday night.

Jomboy Media

Pitcher throws rosin bag at umpire & Falling cat is saved

by: Jomboy Media YouTube: Jomboy Media 21m

Mets Daddy

Mets Lose To Cardinals In Horrifying Fashion

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 46m

Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings. To make matters worse, he’d strike out Pete Alonso looking on a curveball. Yadier Molina was 3-for-5 with two runs, a double, and an RBI. We wou…

New York Post
Listen to Episode 86 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Subway Series Crossover with ‘Pinstripe Pod’

by: Jake Brown New York Post 1h

If anyone thought the Subway Series was dying off, they were very wrong.

Big League Stew
MLB umpire stays in game after getting nailed in head by errant shortstop throw

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h

There are bad throws, then there's this.

Sporting News
MLB umpire in Cardinals vs. Mets hit flush in the face by errant throw

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News 2h

Junior Valentine never saw Edmundo Sosa's wild heave coming

    MLB @MLB 8m
    You know Stafford isn't missing Kersh's return.
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 19m
    Did you ever even bother to ASK us what we wanted, @UncleCharlie50? No, you would never think of that. Would you? You're inconsiderate, and you've always been inconsiderate. Two thumbs down, Waino. 👎👎 (P.S. Nice game, begrudgingly.)
    “I like nostalgia, and I felt like all the Mets fans in a bases loaded situation wanted to see me throw two curveballs and a changeup (to McNeil) and get him out. Just gave the people what they wanted.” — Adam Wainwright
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 22m
    NJDevils 233 Crazies @233Crazies 28m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: FINAL: Cardinals 7, Mets 0 WP: Adam Wainwright LP: Rich Hill 📰 The Mets failed to use Sunday's win as a springboard, instead dropping a listless blowout to a team that they're ostensibly chasing. 📊 Record: 72-73 📉 Streak: L1 🏃‍♂️ Pace: 80-82 Next: Tuesday vs. STL, 7:10 p.m.
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 32m
    New Post: Mets Wild Card Chances Dealt a Blow as St. Louis Topples Mets, 7-0 https://t.co/Vx1dTbxcvP #Mets #LGM
    Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner 33m
    Wainwright on K of McNeil to end the 1st: "I like nostalgia, and I felt like all the Mets fans wanted to see me in that bases-loaded situation, and they wanted to see me throw 2 curveballs and a changeup and get him out... I gave the people what they wanted."
