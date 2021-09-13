New York Mets
Mets Lose To Cardinals In Horrifying Fashion
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 46m
Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings. To make matters worse, he’d strike out Pete Alonso looking on a curveball. Yadier Molina was 3-for-5 with two runs, a double, and an RBI. We wou…
Final Score: Cardinals 7, Mets 0—Dud
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
The Mets got shutout after a big offensive weekend.
Mets’ Offense Goes Silent In Loss To Cardinals
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 11m
Adam Wainwright won his fifth straight start in a rare matchup of 40-year-old pitchers, and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the New York Mets 7-0 on Monday night.
Pitcher throws rosin bag at umpire & Falling cat is saved
by: Jomboy Media — YouTube: Jomboy Media 21m
Umpire Junior Valentine Struck in Face by Errant Throw, Remains in Game
by: Michael Shapiro — Sports Illustrated 1h
Junior Valentine remained in the game on Monday night after being struck by an errant throw from Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa.
Listen to Episode 86 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Subway Series Crossover with ‘Pinstripe Pod’
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 1h
If anyone thought the Subway Series was dying off, they were very wrong.
MLB umpire stays in game after getting nailed in head by errant shortstop throw
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h
There are bad throws, then there's this.
MLB umpire in Cardinals vs. Mets hit flush in the face by errant throw
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 2h
Junior Valentine never saw Edmundo Sosa's wild heave coming
Did you ever even bother to ASK us what we wanted, @UncleCharlie50? No, you would never think of that. Would you? You're inconsiderate, and you've always been inconsiderate. Two thumbs down, Waino. 👎👎 (P.S. Nice game, begrudgingly.)“I like nostalgia, and I felt like all the Mets fans in a bases loaded situation wanted to see me throw two curveballs and a changeup (to McNeil) and get him out. Just gave the people what they wanted.” — Adam WainwrightBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: FINAL: Cardinals 7, Mets 0 WP: Adam Wainwright LP: Rich Hill 📰 The Mets failed to use Sunday's win as a springboard, instead dropping a listless blowout to a team that they're ostensibly chasing. 📊 Record: 72-73 📉 Streak: L1 🏃♂️ Pace: 80-82 Next: Tuesday vs. STL, 7:10 p.m.Super Fan
New Post: Mets Wild Card Chances Dealt a Blow as St. Louis Topples Mets, 7-0 https://t.co/Vx1dTbxcvP #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Wainwright on K of McNeil to end the 1st: "I like nostalgia, and I felt like all the Mets fans wanted to see me in that bases-loaded situation, and they wanted to see me throw 2 curveballs and a changeup and get him out... I gave the people what they wanted."Beat Writer / Columnist
