New York Mets

New York Post
64108918_thumbnail

Mets suffer major letdown in loss to Cardinals

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 14m

The Mets offense that scored 24 runs in three Subway Series games went silent on Monday.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Cardinals Highlights: Mets bats come up empty, thumped by Cardinals 7-0

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 6m

While the Mets managed just 6 hits, Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in a pair of runs, spearheading a 15-hit attack, as the Cardinals won going away,7-0.W...

Amazin' Avenue
64108900_thumbnail

Final Score: Cardinals 7, Mets 0—Dud

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 19m

The Mets got shutout after a big offensive weekend.

CBS New York
64108872_thumbnail

Mets’ Offense Goes Silent In Loss To Cardinals

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 26m

Adam Wainwright won his fifth straight start in a rare matchup of 40-year-old pitchers, and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the New York Mets 7-0 on Monday night.

Jomboy Media

Pitcher throws rosin bag at umpire & Falling cat is saved

by: Jomboy Media YouTube: Jomboy Media 36m

#JMBaseball #Mets #MLBThanks to Manscaped for sponsoring this video! Get 20% off + free shipping at https://www.manscaped.com/DUMBSUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER...

Mets Daddy

Mets Lose To Cardinals In Horrifying Fashion

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings. To make matters worse, he’d strike out Pete Alonso looking on a curveball. Yadier Molina was 3-for-5 with two runs, a double, and an RBI. We wou…

Sports Illustrated
64108630_thumbnail

Umpire Junior Valentine Struck in Face by Errant Throw, Remains in Game

by: Michael Shapiro Sports Illustrated 1h

Junior Valentine remained in the game on Monday night after being struck by an errant throw from Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa.

Big League Stew
64108464_thumbnail

MLB umpire stays in game after getting nailed in head by errant shortstop throw

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h

There are bad throws, then there's this.

    Did you ever even bother to ASK us what we wanted, @UncleCharlie50? No, you would never think of that. Would you? You're inconsiderate, and you've always been inconsiderate. Two thumbs down, Waino. 👎👎 (P.S. Nice game, begrudgingly.)
    "I like nostalgia, and I felt like all the Mets fans in a bases loaded situation wanted to see me throw two curveballs and a changeup (to McNeil) and get him out. Just gave the people what they wanted." — Adam Wainwright
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 37m
    New Post: Mets Wild Card Chances Dealt a Blow as St. Louis Topples Mets, 7-0 https://t.co/Vx1dTbxcvP #Mets #LGM
    Tyler Kepner
    Wainwright on K of McNeil to end the 1st: "I like nostalgia, and I felt like all the Mets fans wanted to see me in that bases-loaded situation, and they wanted to see me throw 2 curveballs and a changeup and get him out... I gave the people what they wanted."
