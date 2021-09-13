Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets vs Cardinals Highlights: Mets bats come up empty, thumped by Cardinals 7-0

by: SNY

While the Mets managed just 6 hits, Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in a pair of runs, spearheading a 15-hit attack, as the Cardinals won going away,7-0.

New York Post
Mets suffer major letdown in loss to Cardinals

by: Greg Joyce

The Mets offense that scored 24 runs in three Subway Series games went silent on Monday.

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Cardinals 7, Mets 0—Dud

by: David Capobianco

The Mets got shutout after a big offensive weekend.

CBS New York
Mets' Offense Goes Silent In Loss To Cardinals

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York

Adam Wainwright won his fifth straight start in a rare matchup of 40-year-old pitchers, and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the New York Mets 7-0 on Monday night.

Mets Daddy

Mets Lose To Cardinals In Horrifying Fashion

by: metsdaddy

Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings. To make matters worse, he'd strike out Pete Alonso looking on a curveball. Yadier Molina was 3-for-5 with two runs, a double, and an RBI.

Sports Illustrated
Umpire Junior Valentine Struck in Face by Errant Throw, Remains in Game

by: Michael Shapiro

Junior Valentine remained in the game on Monday night after being struck by an errant throw from Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa.

Big League Stew
MLB umpire stays in game after getting nailed in head by errant shortstop throw

by: Yahoo Sports

There are bad throws, then there's this.

    MLB @MLB 13m
    You know Stafford isn't missing Kersh's return.
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 24m
    Did you ever even bother to ASK us what we wanted, @UncleCharlie50? No, you would never think of that. Would you? You're inconsiderate, and you've always been inconsiderate. Two thumbs down, Waino. 👎👎 (P.S. Nice game, begrudgingly.)
    "I like nostalgia, and I felt like all the Mets fans in a bases loaded situation wanted to see me throw two curveballs and a changeup (to McNeil) and get him out. Just gave the people what they wanted." — Adam Wainwright
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 27m
    NJDevils 233 Crazies @233Crazies 33m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: FINAL: Cardinals 7, Mets 0 WP: Adam Wainwright LP: Rich Hill 📰 The Mets failed to use Sunday's win as a springboard, instead dropping a listless blowout to a team that they're ostensibly chasing. 📊 Record: 72-73 📉 Streak: L1 🏃‍♂️ Pace: 80-82 Next: Tuesday vs. STL, 7:10 p.m.
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 37m
    New Post: Mets Wild Card Chances Dealt a Blow as St. Louis Topples Mets, 7-0
    Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner 38m
    Wainwright on K of McNeil to end the 1st: "I like nostalgia, and I felt like all the Mets fans wanted to see me in that bases-loaded situation, and they wanted to see me throw 2 curveballs and a changeup and get him out... I gave the people what they wanted."
