Remember ‘the Francisco Lindor Game’ with a new BreakingT shirt
by: AA Editorial — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16m
Three home runs, a whistle, a flex, and now, a t-shirt!
Mets vs. Cardinals – Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 1h
The Mets are running out of time to achieve a playoff spot, whether it be as a Wild Card or the NL East champion.
Great day to watch the Mets without having to watch the horrible people on the 2021 Mets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Well, I have stopped watching the least likable of the 60 teams that have called themselves Mets, but tonight (and tomorrow) there is plenty of Mets baseball on your teevee. Tonight is the debut of…
Adam Wainwright trolls Mets over bases-loaded strikeout: ‘I like nostalgia’
by: Justin Tasch — New York Post 2h
The longtime Cardinals pitcher was clearly in the mood to rile up Mets fans Monday night.
Mets Reaching Playoffs Would Erase All Javy Baez Drama
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 2h
Javier Baez made a horrible impression on Mets fans last month with his thumbs-down drama, but a playoff berth would heal all wounds.
Six Soon-to-Be Free Agents Who Could Use a Strong Finish
by: Will Laws — Sports Illustrated 3h
The best pitcher of his generation and two curse-breaking former teammates have a lot to gain in the coming weeks.
Cardinals 7, Mets 0 (9/13/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3h
Does Javier Báez’s enigmatic nature make his impending free agency messier?
by: Randy_Holt — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 5h
The acquisition of Javy Báez has drawn all sorts of negative attention for a New York Mets team that likely didn’t want any more of it. Are there longer term ramifications at play?
