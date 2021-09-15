New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets fall in NL standings after sweep to Cardinals
by: Sean Farrell — LoHud 1h
Tylor Megill experienced the highest of highs in his last start. On Wednesday, the Mets starter encountered the lowest of lows.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Thursday 9/16/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our fr...
Álvarez cranks leadoff homer | 09/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
9/15/21: Top Mets prospect Francisco Álvarez belts a leadoff homer in the fourth inning to tie the game for High-A Brooklyn
Mets vs Cardinals: Jeff McNeil on getting swept: We're fighting for our lives | Mets Post Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 16m
Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil knows the Mets have been in a tough situation trying to climb back up the standings after losing their first place lead in the NL...
Pete Alonso robbed of three-run HR as Mets are swept by Cardinals | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 23m
This might be forever known in Mets history as the Lars Nootbaar game. The desperate Mets were trailing the Cardinals by four runs in the seventh inning on Wednesday night at Citi Field when Pete Alon
Cardinals power past Mets 11-4 for 3-game sweep
by: AP — USA Today 36m
Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each hit one of St. Louis’ four homers, and the Cardinals flashed some fantastic...
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Mets swept away by Cardinals as playoff hopes take another hit
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 40m
Tylor Megill was thumped in one of his worst starts of the season, contributing heavily to the Mets’ 11-4 loss at Citi Field.
Mets dealt tough, sweeping blow by Cards
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 42m
NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso crouched on the basepath, helmet in hand, stunned into disbelief nearly halfway to second base. Alonso had just hit a seventh-inning fly ball long enough and hard enough to become a three-run homer, which would have brought...
Mets get swept by Cardinals, 11-4 - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 45m
There’s hope, then there’s despair.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
In what could be his last weeks as #Mets manager, Luis Rojas looking more isolated by the day, due to his own failings and those beyond his control. https://t.co/90QIFYszjjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: ICYMI on ESPN NY Tonight: @Hardestyespn and @gordondamer discuss both the Yankees and Mets playing important baseball games in September. But will either team make the postseason this year? LISTEN: https://t.co/2eVzJKLU8B https://t.co/dE1F25CneqTV / Radio Personality
-
ICYMI on ESPN NY Tonight: @Hardestyespn and @gordondamer discuss both the Yankees and Mets playing important baseball games in September. But will either team make the postseason this year? LISTEN: https://t.co/2eVzJKLU8BTV / Radio Network
-
I think the good news about the Mets playoff hopes is that if they make the playoffs it will require them doing something that you'll remember for the rest of your life.For those still scoreboard-watching: The Phillies and Cardinals both won tonight. The Braves lost. The Mets are 5.0 games out of an NL Wild Card spot and 5.5 back in the division with 15 to play. Luis Rojas: "We still have a chance, and it's real that we still have a chance."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Javy Báez talks about how he's liked his time playing for the Mets and if he foresees re-signing long-term to stay in New York https://t.co/e2PDltSqj9TV / Radio Network
-
For anyone that watched #OnceUponATimeInQueens Lane Luckert is like the ultimate Mets fan. We were tour guides at Shea in 1994. He worked at MSG too. Fave moment: He had me take pics of him recreating Tommie Agee sno-cone catch in 1969 WS And we had to get it perfect.This camcorder footage of Game 3, including Wally Backman’s bunt and Lenny Dykstra’s home run, came courtesy fan Lane Luckert.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets