The Journal News

MLB magic numbers, schedules: Yankees, Blue Jays, Red Sox in 3-team battle for 2 Wild Cards (9/16/21) - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
Here are the magic numbers and remaining schedules for teams contending for playoff spots, including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.
NY Mets: 5 worst pitching staffs in franchise history
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 10m
The saying goes “pitching wins championships.” The New York Mets seem to believe this on a regular basis. Throughout the franchise’s history, they ha...
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 9/16/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 21m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Orel Hershiser and Desi Relaford . Cards club Mets 11-4. Brooklyn falls...
MLB roundup: Padres halt Giants' 9-game winning streak - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 34m
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Adam Frazier contributed four hits apiece to a 16-hit attack Wednesday night as the visiting San Diego Padres ended the San Francisco Giants’ nine-game winning streak by overcoming four home runs for a 9-6 victory. Jurickson...
Assessing the wildcard chances of the Mets, Phillies, Reds and Padres
by: Ernesto Cova — Franchise Sports 2h
NL wildcard race 2021. National League wild card contenders and latest standings. Playoff odds for Mets, Phillies, Reds, Padres.
Lars Nootbaar’s ridiculous catch may have been final Mets blow
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 5h
It never is the culprit you expect. If this is a final dagger into the Mets’ season, it was Lars Nootbaar assisting in the stabbing.
Cardinals Show Mets Just Aren’t Good Enough
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
In theory, this 11-4 loss was much closer than it seemed. For many parts of the game, the New York Mets were this close to getting back in the game and catching the St. Louis Cardinals. Case-in-poi…
