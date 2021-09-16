New York Mets
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 9/16/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 12m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Orel Hershiser and Desi Relaford . Cards club Mets 11-4. Brooklyn falls...
NY Mets: 5 worst pitching staffs in franchise history
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
The saying goes “pitching wins championships.” The New York Mets seem to believe this on a regular basis. Throughout the franchise’s history, they ha...
MLB roundup: Padres halt Giants' 9-game winning streak - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 26m
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Adam Frazier contributed four hits apiece to a 16-hit attack Wednesday night as the visiting San Diego Padres ended the San Francisco Giants’ nine-game winning streak by overcoming four home runs for a 9-6 victory. Jurickson...
The Journal News
by: Associated Press — LoHud 1h
Assessing the wildcard chances of the Mets, Phillies, Reds and Padres
by: Ernesto Cova — Franchise Sports 2h
NL wildcard race 2021. National League wild card contenders and latest standings. Playoff odds for Mets, Phillies, Reds, Padres.
Lars Nootbaar’s ridiculous catch may have been final Mets blow
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 5h
It never is the culprit you expect. If this is a final dagger into the Mets’ season, it was Lars Nootbaar assisting in the stabbing.
Cardinals Show Mets Just Aren’t Good Enough
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5h
In theory, this 11-4 loss was much closer than it seemed. For many parts of the game, the New York Mets were this close to getting back in the game and catching the St. Louis Cardinals. Case-in-poi…
Cardinals Power Past Mets For 3-Game Sweep
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 6h
The fading Mets appear finished in the pennant race with 15 games to go.
Tweets
Don’t cry because it’s over, cry because there’s still more to come. https://t.co/3LucXPdwyZBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DRonESPN: Coming up at 5AM with @HDumpty39 & @RothenbergESPN: The #Yankees edge the O's, the #Mets are swept and is tonight a must-win game for the #Giants? -7:35AM: @LRiddickESPN Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtK5LyP or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/922Wobzo0ETV / Radio Network
RT @DRonESPN: Coming up at 5AM with @HDumpty39 & @RothenbergESPN: The #Yankees edge the O's, the #Mets are swept and is tonight a must-win game for the #Giants? -7:35AM: @LRiddickESPN Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtKnmXp or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/vpDN4DQ1XJTV / Radio Network
RT @DRonESPN: SHOW. TIME. @HDumpty39 & @RothenbergESPN are on the air! The #Yankees edge the O's, the #Mets are swept and is tonight a must-win game for the #Giants? -7:35AM: @LRiddickESPN Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtKnmXp or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/5R5QLmhjwFTV / Radio Network
Hey did anything good come of letting deGrom throw 100 in March @mets? Asking for a blogger friend of mine.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @_Hornik_: Me to the Mets’ playoff hopesBlogger / Podcaster
