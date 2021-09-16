New York Mets
Mets: When 162 Games Really Mean One Weekend And Three Games
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
The Mets might consider themselves fortunate after 147 games to still be in the WC race. But the wheel stops turning after this weekend.
Listen to Episode 87 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Luis Rojas Managing Mets Out of Playoff Race
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 7m
There is no feel for the game going on with Luis Rojas' decision making.
Mets owner Steve Cohen runs contest to out source in unflattering story
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 1h
Mets owner Steve Cohen ran a contest with his Twitter followers to out the source in an unflattering story. He claimed it was David Samson
Luis Rojas says Mets still have real chance to make playoffs
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Mets manager Luis Rojas says the team still has a “real chance” to make the playoffs, even after New York was swept by the Cardinals this week.
Mets owner Steve Cohen wants you to be a snitch?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
I am busy so let’s crib off Bleacher Nation as I haven’t had time to study this… Bleacher Nation Writes: Mets Owner Steve Cohen Tried to Get a Source Outed on Twitter Using…
Luis Rojas, possible fall guy for Mets, looks more off-balance than ever | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
With Luis Rojas in the final weeks of his Mets’ contract, and the team hunting for a president of baseball operations, it’s reasonable to expect he won’t be back as manager. That’s not entirely his fa
“Ticket Home” shows the power baseball has beyond the field
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The E:60 documentary provides a window into the healing power of sports.
3 Up, 3 Down: Once Again, Mets Fail to Capitalize on Opportunities
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets were swept at home by the Cardinals. This seemed like a do-or-die series considering the Mets were chasing St. Louis in the standings, and it obviously didn't go well.Rich Hill tried
RT @CJMcCollum: Much love brotha and when everything is in place you know I got you 🤝 https://t.co/2o9fvDbUd3Player
-
The Evolution of Marcus Stroman Has Continued in 2021 https://t.co/rS6IQsE5R1Blog / Website
-
New Post: The Evolution of Marcus Stroman Has Continued in 2021 https://t.co/n8Ld9Jqip6 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI: I’m being told Theo Epstein will "definitely be in play" for the Mets' president of baseball ops position Sandy Alderson will also still be involved in baseball ops meetings, despite focusing more on business side of organization as team president https://t.co/NixVv4OjPTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Column: the #Mets aren’t just bad, they’re stale and they need a complete fumigation. When Steve Cohen is done having his fun on Twitter, he needs to take a mulligan on 2021 and get down to the business of building his baseball team. https://t.co/IDqRYVhzGZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
