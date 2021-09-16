New York Mets
Mark Vientos shares advice from Francisco Lindor that helped him skyrocket to Triple-A | Mets Prospective
by: @snytv — SNY 3m
This week on Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo interview Mets 3B prospect Mark Vientos.
LEADING OFF: Angels' Ohtani might not pitch again this year | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
A look at what's happening around the majors on Friday:___ONE WAY TO GO?Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was scratched from his scheduled start for the Angels against Oakland because of a sore right arm tha
Mets’ Jeff McNeil ‘victim of an extraordinary amount of bad luck’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Instead of taking extra pregame swings, the Mets' Jeff McNeil might have been better served collecting rabbits’ feet and four-leaf clovers this season.
Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): Bad Play, Bad Tweets
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The Mets look like toast, and their owner looks petty.
For the Mets, September is sliding away
by: N/A — Shea Anything 4h
Checking In
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 4h
I haven't written here for a while. It's just as well. There really isn't much to say about the 2021 New York Mets any longer. They've been...
Shohei Ohtani experiencing arm soreness, 'may not' pitch again this season
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 5h
Ohtani's quest for the home run title appears to remain intact.
The Evolution of Marcus Stroman Has Continued in 2021
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 5h
New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman didn't get a win on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, but he sure as heck deserved one. That's been the theme of this season for the 30-year-ol
-
RT @ragazzoreport: ICYMI: I’m being told Theo Epstein will "definitely be in play" for the Mets' president of baseball ops position Sandy Alderson will also still be involved in baseball ops meetings, despite focusing more on business side of organization as team president https://t.co/NixVv4OjPTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
-
-
Wilmer Reyes gives Brooklyn their first lead of the game in the bottom of the 8th with this RBI single. Brooklyn leads 5-4 as we head to the 9th on Coney Island #amazinstartshereMinors
-
