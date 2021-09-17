New York Mets
Daily Prospect Notes: 9/17/21
by: Tess Taruskin — FanGraphs 39m
Featuring notes on prospects of the A's, Marlins, Mets, Nationals, Orioles and Royals.
Didi Gregorius tries to blame vaccine for dismal season - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 36m
Gregorius has struggled with a bizarre condition in his elbow all year.
Mets conclude homestand with three against the Phillies
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 36m
The Mets are all but playing out the string at this point.
Press Release - Mark Payton hits walk-off winner for Syracuse in 4-3 victory over Worcester on Thursday night
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 44m
PC - Herm Card Syracuse, NY - In front of 7,169 f...
MLB rumors: Mets targeting A’s Billy Beane as candidate to run baseball operations - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 49m
The New York Mets are reportedly targeting Oakland Athletics executive Billy Beane as a candidate to run baseball operations.
Poll: What should the Mets do with Luis Rojas?
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 54m
This time a year ago, I was exasperated with Luis Rojas. When new ownership came in, my hope was that a new manager would, too. Of course, new ownership kept Rojas.
What Mark Vientos and Brett Baty can do — and when to expect them in NY
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
The Mets' third base saviors are almost ready for the big leagues. The future might be here soon.
Phillies, Mets face off in weekend 'what might have been' series in New York
by: Ryan Fagan — Sporting News 1h
For both New York and Philadelphia, the season has been full of gut-punch losses and inexplicable defeats.
Congrats to @Mets No. 6 ranked prospect @MarkVientos_5, who made his @SyracuseMets debut last night. 🤩Minors
-
-
.@Ken_Rosenthal on why the Mets should pursue Billy Beane and Bob Melvin -- and why they might be interested in the Mets: https://t.co/5du5vnQjWYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Everyone needs to read this thread. Had the opportunity to play with @markappel26 in college and he is one of the best human beings, with the purest heart, that I’ve ever met. Great things lie ahead for you my brother. Let’s link this off-season!In 2013, I was the #1 overall pick in the MLB Draft. 5 years later, I was called “the biggest bust in MLB history.” Today, I’m working my way back, and I’m here to share both the hard-earned lessons I’ve learned along the way🧵👇Player
-
Curtis Granderson’s second homer was the 201st by the Mets that season, breaking the team record set in 2006. #Mets #LGM @Metsmerized#OTD in 2016, Curtis Granderson hit 2 homers in extra innings (the first to tie the game in the 11th; the second a walk-off in the 12th) in the #Mets' 3-2 win over the Twins. He became the first Met to hit homers that both tied & won the game in extra innings. @cgrand3 https://t.co/cfbak03rSOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Heyman: Billy Beane on Mets’ Radar to Run Baseball Operations https://t.co/EKmiQGEpX8Blog / Website
- More Mets Tweets