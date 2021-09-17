New York Mets
Jacob deGrom’s health one of many questions for Mets’ 2022 rotation
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
This 2021 rotation has largely overachieved, but the Mets must prepare for an offseason of questions regarding that unit.
Vientos hits first Triple-A homer
by: Nick Trujillo, Stephanie Sheehan — MLB: Mets 8m
Here's a look at Friday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo returns to lineup after hamstring injury
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 51m
Less than two weeks after suffering a strained hamstring that put his season in jeopardy, Brandon Nimmo returned to the Mets on Friday night.
Mets interested in hiring Billy Beane to run organization?
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 1h
A new report claims the New York Mets have some interest in hiring Oakland Athletics president Billy Beane to run their baseball operations.
Video Story: Phils, Mets kick off crucial series
by: N/A — MLB: Phillies 2h
Phillies @ Mets Sep. 17, 2021
Mets still planning for Jacob deGrom to pitch again this year - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
Acting GM Sandy Alderson said deGrom partially tore his UCL. DeGrom said "my ligament is perfectly fine."
NY Mets: Pitching rotation excelling despite losing record
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 3h
In a season that has gone sideways for the Mets during their playoff push, the pitching staff has given the team a chance.
Game Chatter: Zack Wheeler vs Taijuan Walker (9/17/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 3h
Brandon Nimmo back in Mets' lineup | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 3h
Less than two weeks after straining his right hamstring, Brandon Nimmo returned to the Mets’ lineup Friday, far sooner than he or the team’s medical personnel initially expected. Against the Phillies,
Tweets
RT @ZachRotman: Mets use Loup in the sixth against the top of the order and Hand in the eighth. Shouldn’t it be the other way around?Blogger / Podcaster
Brad Hand gives up a double and single to start the 8th. First and third trouble with no outs for Bryce HarperBeat Writer / Columnist
Zack Wheeler against the #Mets this season: 5 GS, 34.1 IP, 8 ER, 6 BB, 37 SO, 2.10 ERABlogger / Podcaster
Gary has gotten way to excited by so many fly balls this season… way to excited. They are in the stadium tonight and that wasn’t even close. Don’t know why he thought that was gone. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsGiveMeAgita: Now it's just ridiculous. Doesn't matter where they hit it or how hard, someone is always there these days. When you're going bad, you're going bad.Blogger / Podcaster
