New York Mets

Mets interested in hiring Billy Beane to run organization?

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 1h

A new report claims the New York Mets have some interest in hiring Oakland Athletics president Billy Beane to run their baseball operations.

MLB: Mets.com
Vientos hits first Triple-A homer

by: Nick Trujillo, Stephanie Sheehan MLB: Mets 8m

Here's a look at Friday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:

New York Post
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo returns to lineup after hamstring injury

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 52m

Less than two weeks after suffering a strained hamstring that put his season in jeopardy, Brandon Nimmo returned to the Mets on Friday night.

MLB
Video Story: Phils, Mets kick off crucial series

by: N/A MLB: Phillies 2h

Phillies @ Mets Sep. 17, 2021

Daily News
Mets still planning for Jacob deGrom to pitch again this year - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

Acting GM Sandy Alderson said deGrom partially tore his UCL. DeGrom said "my ligament is perfectly fine."

Lohud
NY Mets: Pitching rotation excelling despite losing record

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 3h

In a season that has gone sideways for the Mets during their playoff push, the pitching staff has given the team a chance.

Mets 360

Game Chatter: Zack Wheeler vs Taijuan Walker (9/17/21)

by: Other Mets 360 3h

Newsday
Brandon Nimmo back in Mets' lineup | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 3h

Less than two weeks after straining his right hamstring, Brandon Nimmo returned to the Mets’ lineup Friday, far sooner than he or the team’s medical personnel initially expected. Against the Phillies,

