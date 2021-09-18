New York Mets
Dom, J.D. level-headed amid dip in at-bats
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 57m
NEW YORK -- They are the forgotten Mets, standouts of the past two seasons who entered this year with starting jobs but have since become buried on the depth chart. Since last appearing on the lineup card Sept. 9, neither Dominic Smith nor J.D. Davis has started a game. They
Zach Wheeler: Former NY Mets pitcher faces old team
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 4m
Zack Wheeler, who spent years with the guys on the other side with the New York Mets, is still friends with them — but only before and after games.
Game Chatter: Aaron Nola vs Carlos Carrasco (9/18/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 9m
Mets’ failures in clutch spots top reason for slew of one-run losses
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 15m
The Mets entered Saturday with losses in 15 of their past 17 games that had been decided by one run, just another reason their postseason chances have all but evaporated.
Open thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 9/18/21
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m
So you’re telling me there’s a chance...
Mets, Phillies minor leaguers protest low pay
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 43m
Minor league players in the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies farm systems are wearing wristbands Saturday to protest pay that they say is insufficient.
9/18/21 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
The season has been unraveling for the New York Mets (72-76) for a while now. The Mets dropped their fourth straight game last night, falling by a run to the Philadelphia Phillies (75-72), moving o…
Aaron Loup’s dominant season is one of best in Mets history - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
No Mets reliever in the past five decades – yes, you read that right – has come close to putting up numbers like Loup has in 2021 for the Amazin’s.
Zack Wheeler on facing the Mets: "Guys try to nod to me when I’m out and I don’t like that, so I don’t even nod back usually.” He’s friends with them before and after games, but not during. Caught up with Wheeler, who is in the NL Cy Young conversation. https://t.co/cPUhN2zVQ6Beat Writer / Columnist
A 1-2-3-4 first for Carrasco. Segura 1-0. A very pleasant good evening everyone.TV / Radio Network
-
Carlos Carrasco now has a 14.40 first-inning ERA in his 10 starts this season.TV / Radio Network
Carlos Carrasco's splits by inning in 2021 without even counting tonightBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets are losing. Jean Segura just smashed a 112.1-mph homer off Carlos Carrasco, whose first-inning woes continue. Phillies 1, Mets 0, top one.Super Fan
