Brandon Nimmo's diving catch | 09/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 44m
Freddy Galvis sends a liner to shallow center and Brandon Nimmo robs him with a diving grab to retire the side
Curt Casali's 2-run single holds up, Giants beat Braves 2-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 7m
(AP) -- Curt Casali hit a two-run single in the fourth that held up, Alex Wood made an impressive three-inning return from COVID-19, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 2-0 on Saturd
Mauricio's first Double-A homer | 09/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
9/18/21: Mets No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio cranks his first Double-A homer for Binghamton, his 20th total dinger
Mets vs Phillies: Carrasco gives Mets six strong innings in loss to Phillies | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2m
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco turned in a solid outing against the Phillies on Saturday night. Jean Segura, who continues to hurt the Mets, smacked a pair of ...
It Just Doesn't Matter
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 16m
I’m trying to negotiate the dichotomy between being completely annoyed watching this team, and being sad that in two more weeks, we might not see the Mets until 2023. But in a weird way, once…
It Just Doesn’t Matter
Mets Fall To Phillies, Lose 5th Straight
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 22m
The Mets lost their fifth straight and tied a season high by falling five games under .500.
Segura 2 HRs, Nola sharp, Phillies beat Mets, win 4th in row | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 42m
(AP) -- Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years and Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak, leading the surging Philadelphia Phillies over the New York Mets 5-3 Saturd
Brandon Nimmo's 6th-inning triple | 09/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 44m
Brandon Nimmo hits one off the wall and sprints all the way to third for a triple
RT @Anthony_Recker: @Metal_Rager @noahgittell Great question! The best organizations tailor everything to individual players for every situation and relay it to them in ways they can utilize… while trying to maintain an overall team approach that can also slightly change day to day…Blogger / Podcaster
If not for a HIGHLY questionable scorer’s decision, an excerpt from the would-be First No-Hitter in New York Mets History, 9/7/1984.Random Dwight Gooden. https://t.co/AY2aR42xfsBlogger / Podcaster
Let’s say this is true. Why do we continue to go to a guy that we claimed off waivers in critical situations?Carlos Carrasco was taken out after six innings, 82 pitches because his thumb was hurting after fouling off a pitch in his second at-bat of the night, says Luis Rojas. Otherwise, Mets were prepared to keep him in the game.Blogger / Podcaster
For the Mets, the excitement of scoreboard-watching season has yielded to the inevitability of elimination-number season. Story: https://t.co/Y7yaF958x4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Jets' Zach Wilson gets tough early test against Patriots and Bill Belichick, a matchup that usually doesn't go well for rookie QBs. @Djbienaime; Gary Sanchez error dooms Yankees; Mets drop fifth straight -- https://t.co/GnVyHIO4nD https://t.co/jNjiB5qrqcNewspaper / Magazine
