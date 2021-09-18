New York Mets
MLB roundup: Cardinals rally past Padres, widen wild-card lead - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 53m
Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer to rally the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting San Diego Padres 3-2 Saturday for their seventh straight victory. O’Neill’s eighth-inning blast off reliever Emilio Pagan (4-2) erased San Diego’s 2-1 lead. The Cardinals pushed their lead over the Cincinnati Reds...
Mets’ Carlos Carrasco’s strong start derailed by finger injury
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 2h
At least this time, there was a valid reason for a Mets starting pitcher coming out of the game early. Unlike recent outings, when Mets starters departed with light pitch-counts, Carlos Carrasco...
Dirtbag Baseball
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 4h
There are many reasons why baseball was beloved as America’s Pastime. One of the biggest reasons throughout the long history of the game was playing with hustle and with an edge.
Phillies 5, Mets 3 (9/18/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 4h
Farm Report Recap: 9/18
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 5h
SYRACUSE METS The Syracuse Mets fell to Worcester, 4–0.
Curt Casali's 2-run single holds up, Giants beat Braves 2-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5h
(AP) -- Curt Casali hit a two-run single in the fourth that held up, Alex Wood made an impressive three-inning return from COVID-19, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 2-0 on Saturd
Mauricio's first Double-A homer | 09/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 8h
9/18/21: Mets No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio cranks his first Double-A homer for Binghamton, his 20th total dinger
Rojas on Carrasco, 5-3 defeat | 09/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Mets manager Luis Rojas talks about Carlos Carrasco's performance on the mound and the team's 5-3 loss to the Phillies
