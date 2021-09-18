I was more puzzled by Hand being/staying out there when it was clear he didn’t have much of anything put May in a tough spot, changed the entire dynamic of the game and possibly the outcome

Deesha Carlos Carrasco was taken out after six innings, 82 pitches because his thumb was hurting after fouling off a pitch in his second at-bat of the night, says Luis Rojas. Otherwise, Mets were prepared to keep him in the game.