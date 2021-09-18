New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rojas Watch: Steve Cohen’s Loser Mets Team’s Loser Manager says Playoffs Is The Goal
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Steve Cohen, who is seemingly a failure at owning a winning baseball team (aka loser) might want to see what his manager, who should not have been brought back after missing an 8 team playoff ̵…
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Morning News for September 19, 2021
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 20m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mack - Draft Thoughts: Austin Henry, Andrew Dutkanych, Jacob Blas, Hunter Hyatt, Easton Swofford
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
9-9-21 - Prospects Live - 2022 MLB DRAFT - TOP 150 PROSPECTS - 63 Austin Henry RHP Dell Rapids Dell Rapids, SD Henry is the top...
NY Mets missing the playoffs this season is unacceptable
by: Zachary Rotman — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The New York Mets came into the 2021 season with high expectations. Steve Cohen just bought the team. They traded for and extended Francisco Lindor. Suppos...
Morning Briefing: MLB To Require Vaccination for Postseason Access
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 2h
Good morning, Mets fans!Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, MLB said that all managers, coaches, and staff must receive an mRNA vaccine by October 4, 2021 and have a second dose vaccination appoint
MLB roundup: Cardinals rally past Padres, widen wild-card lead - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 5h
Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer to rally the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting San Diego Padres 3-2 Saturday for their seventh straight victory. O’Neill’s eighth-inning blast off reliever Emilio Pagan (4-2) erased San Diego’s 2-1 lead. The Cardinals pushed their lead over the Cincinnati Reds...
Mets’ Carlos Carrasco’s strong start derailed by finger injury
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 6h
At least this time, there was a valid reason for a Mets starting pitcher coming out of the game early. Unlike recent outings, when Mets starters departed with light pitch-counts, Carlos Carrasco...
Dirtbag Baseball
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 8h
There are many reasons why baseball was beloved as America’s Pastime. One of the biggest reasons throughout the long history of the game was playing with hustle and with an edge.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @Mediagoon: https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: $75 for a Mets tee-shirt? https://t.co/oXgX15i8E4Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Minors Recap: Francisco Álvarez Cranks 24th Home Run https://t.co/NrUfm6DfFx #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Minors Recap: Francisco Álvarez Cranks 24th Home Run https://t.co/8jUtJNezKqBlog / Website
-
Carlos Carrasco has a 14.44 ERA in the first inning. He has allowed at least one run in the first inning in nine of his 10 starts. But, he has a 2.60 ERA subsequent innings. Reminds me of the way Steven Matz was for the #Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
From @EliasSports: Pete Alonso leads the Mets this season in hits (135), home runs (33), RBIs (87) and runs (74). The last Mets player to finish a season as the team leader in all four of those categories was Mike Piazza in 2001.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets, who did not play the Marlins and Nationals this week Steve, are now 5 games under .500 How is this at all acceptable? AND your players turned on the fans. How is this at all acceptable?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets