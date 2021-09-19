No. 18 prospect goes deep in 3-hit game

McNeil's 7th homer of the season was his first since August 1. But it was a huge one to give his team a lead. And a much-needed long ball in what has been an abysmal recent stretch and overall season for him at the plate

Pat Ragazzo Jeff McNeil just snapped a very long homer-less drought. He gives the Mets a 3-2 lead with a 417.5 FT bomb in the bottom of the 7th