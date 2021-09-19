Do Not Sell My Personal Information

No. 18 prospect goes deep in 3-hit game

by: Nick Trujillo, Michael Avallone MLB: Mets 30m

Here's a look at Sunday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:

A Review of "Once Upon a Time in Queens"

by: RUFF TOPICS RAW N UNCUT Talkin' Mets 17m

Mike Silva is joined by Erik Sherman, author of the book "Kings of Queens", to review the ESPN 30-for-30 1986 Mets documentary "Once Upon A Time in Queens."

Steve Cohen is failing the Mets more than Francisco Lindor

by: Ian O'Connor New York Post 41m

Steve Cohen has had a more disappointing season than his highest-paid player has had.

LEADING OFF: MLB strikeout leader Ray vs Rays newcomer Baz | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 59m

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:___CY YOUNG CONTENDER VS. DEBUTING PHENOMToronto left-hander Robbie Ray, competing with the Yankees' Gerrit Cole for the AL Cy Young Award, leads

Luis Rojas supports minor leaguers' protest over low wages - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Players from the Brooklyn Cyclones and Jersey Shore BlueClaws wore teal wristbands that said ‘#FairBall’ on Saturday. It was an unprecedented act of solidarity from players themselves.

Game Chatter: Kyle Gibson vs Rich Hill (9/19/21)

by: Other Mets 360 3h

NY Mets: Luis Rojas on taxed bullpen, Noah Syndergaard's next step

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 3h

Mets manager Luis Rojas spoke about his team's taxed bullpen, Noah Syndergaard's potential next step and more.

Open thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 9/19/21

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h

Once more, with resignation.

    Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport 2m
    McNeil's 7th homer of the season was his first since August 1. But it was a huge one to give his team a lead. And a much-needed long ball in what has been an abysmal recent stretch and overall season for him at the plate
    Jeff McNeil just snapped a very long homer-less drought. He gives the Mets a 3-2 lead with a 417.5 FT bomb in the bottom of the 7th
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 3m
    Jeff McNeil puts the #Mets in front in the seventh with this 💣! #LGM
    Metsmerized @Metsmerized 3m
    The crack of the bat is *chef’s kiss* #LGM
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    JEFF McNEIL GOES DEEP FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE AUGUST 1! 💪 (via @AnthonyDiComo)
    Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport 4m
    The Mets now have a 3-2 lead, but have already used Familia, May, Lugo and Loup. Luis Rojas has not used any of his relievers in 2 inning situations lately. Have to imagine Loup gets the 8th here though after throwing just 8 pitches
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 4m
    That’s the first time Jeff McNeil has homered since August 1 vs Cincy. #Mets
