Mets Win 3-2 for First Victory in a Week
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 32m
It's been a long week.The New York Mets snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Phillies on Sunday night. The last Mets win came against the Yankees exactly one week ago. Any
Jeff McNeil’s big home run propels Mets to first win in a week - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 12m
The Mets second baseman-turned-left fielder made sure his first home run in seven weeks was a game changer.
McNeil's homer lifts Mets; Phillies slip in playoff race | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 14m
(AP) -- Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning, and the New York Mets beat Philadelphia 3-2 Sunday night, damaging the Phillies playoff hopes.The Phillies blew a two-run l
Edwin Diaz nails the save | 09/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 15m
Edwin Diaz gets Bryce Harper to fly out to left field to end the game and earn the save in the Mets' 3-2 win over the Phillies
Video Story: Last Phils-Mets game of '21
by: N/A — MLB: Phillies 19m
Phillies @ Mets Sep. 19, 2021
McNeil Blast In 7th Helps Mets Snap 5-Game Losing Streak
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 20m
Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning, and the New York Mets beat Philadelphia 3-2 Sunday night, damaging the Phillies playoff hopes.
Mets Takeaways from Sunday's 3-2 win over Phillies, including Jeff McNeil's game winning home run
by: @snytv — SNY 22m
Jeff McNeil's seventh inning solo shot proved to be the difference in the Mets' 3-2 win over the Phillies Sunday night.
Jeff McNeil’s home run helps Mets avoid being swept again
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 27m
If the Mets came through with big hits as consistently as they played tight games, they would be cruising into October.
Jeff McNeil homers to help NY Mets end five-game losing streak
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 30m
At this point, the Mets must win every game to keep their season alive. Jeff McNeil blasted a home run late in Sunday's game to beat the Phillies.
RT @Metsmerized: The Mets win! A solid outing from the pitching staff plus clutch hitting from Dom Smith and Jeff McNeil put the team back in the win column. Stay tuned to MMO all week for Mets coverage! #LGM https://t.co/6WqRbRuW8BBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Metsmerized: Aaron Loup now has an even 1.00 ERA in 2021. Someone get this man a Busch Light. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil on his struggles this season: "I've done it for three years. I've done it over 1,000 at-bats. I know I'm a very good hitter. A few hundred at-bats doesn't make me a bad hitter at all."TV / Radio Network
Aaron Loup on if he’d return to the Mets next season: “I’d love to come back. I’ve had a blast playing here, I’ve had fun with the guys all year long and I’ve had a great year, so I see no reason not to."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Luis Rojas on Aaron Loup: "He’s been our best reliever. Outside of Jake (deGrom), I think he’s been probably our best pitcher."Beat Writer / Columnist
