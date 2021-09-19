New York Mets
Video Story: Last Phils-Mets game of '21
by: N/A — MLB: Phillies 17m
Phillies @ Mets Sep. 19, 2021
Jeff McNeil’s big home run propels Mets to first win in a week - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 9m
The Mets second baseman-turned-left fielder made sure his first home run in seven weeks was a game changer.
McNeil's homer lifts Mets; Phillies slip in playoff race | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 12m
(AP) -- Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning, and the New York Mets beat Philadelphia 3-2 Sunday night, damaging the Phillies playoff hopes.The Phillies blew a two-run l
Edwin Diaz nails the save | 09/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 13m
Edwin Diaz gets Bryce Harper to fly out to left field to end the game and earn the save in the Mets' 3-2 win over the Phillies
McNeil Blast In 7th Helps Mets Snap 5-Game Losing Streak
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 17m
Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning, and the New York Mets beat Philadelphia 3-2 Sunday night, damaging the Phillies playoff hopes.
Mets Takeaways from Sunday's 3-2 win over Phillies, including Jeff McNeil's game winning home run
by: @snytv — SNY 20m
Jeff McNeil's seventh inning solo shot proved to be the difference in the Mets' 3-2 win over the Phillies Sunday night.
Jeff McNeil’s home run helps Mets avoid being swept again
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 24m
If the Mets came through with big hits as consistently as they played tight games, they would be cruising into October.
Jeff McNeil homers to help NY Mets end five-game losing streak
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 28m
At this point, the Mets must win every game to keep their season alive. Jeff McNeil blasted a home run late in Sunday's game to beat the Phillies.
