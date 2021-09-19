Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
64267532_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil's go-ahead home run | 09/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 12m

Jeff McNeil crushes a towering solo home run to right field, giving the Mets a 3-2 lead in the 7th inning

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Daily News
64267812_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil’s big home run propels Mets to first win in a week - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 9m

The Mets second baseman-turned-left fielder made sure his first home run in seven weeks was a game changer.

Newsday
64267796_thumbnail

McNeil's homer lifts Mets; Phillies slip in playoff race | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 11m

(AP) -- Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning, and the New York Mets beat Philadelphia 3-2 Sunday night, damaging the Phillies playoff hopes.The Phillies blew a two-run l

Film Room
64267773_thumbnail

Edwin Diaz nails the save | 09/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 12m

Edwin Diaz gets Bryce Harper to fly out to left field to end the game and earn the save in the Mets' 3-2 win over the Phillies

MLB
64267694_thumbnail

Video Story: Last Phils-Mets game of '21

by: N/A MLB: Phillies 16m

Phillies @ Mets Sep. 19, 2021

CBS New York
64267704_thumbnail

McNeil Blast In 7th Helps Mets Snap 5-Game Losing Streak

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 17m

Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning, and the New York Mets beat Philadelphia 3-2 Sunday night, damaging the Phillies playoff hopes.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!

Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
SNY.tv
64267687_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from Sunday's 3-2 win over Phillies, including Jeff McNeil's game winning home run

by: @snytv SNY 19m

Jeff McNeil's seventh inning solo shot proved to be the difference in the Mets' 3-2 win over the Phillies Sunday night.

New York Post
64267567_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil’s home run helps Mets avoid being swept again

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 24m

If the Mets came through with big hits as consistently as they played tight games, they would be cruising into October.

North Jersey
64267515_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil homers to help NY Mets end five-game losing streak

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 27m

At this point, the Mets must win every game to keep their season alive. Jeff McNeil blasted a home run late in Sunday's game to beat the Phillies.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets