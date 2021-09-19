New York Mets
CG: PHI@NYM - 9/19/21 | 09/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Condensed Game: Jeff McNeil crushed a go-ahead home run in the 7th inning to lift the Mets to a 3-2 win over the Phillies
Jeff McNeil's clutch home run keeps Mets' postseason hopes alive
by: @snytv — SNY 29m
The Mets might've started thinking early vacation if not for Jeff McNeil's game winning home run on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Jeff McNeil on go-ahead home run | 09/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 54m
Jeff McNeil discusses his go-ahead home run and stringing a series of wins to stay in the playoff race
MMN Recap: Ronny Mauricio Hits First AA Homer; Álvarez Hits 24th
by: ben reimer — Mets Minors 57m
AAA – Worcester Red Sox (66-51) 4, Syracuse Mets (46-69) 0 BOX SCOREKhalil Lee - RF: 2-3, BB, 2B. .269/.450/.488Wilfredo Tovar - SS: 2-4. .291/.377/.406The Syracuse Mets we
The Final Hurrah?
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
The conversations I’ve been having with my Mets fan friends have revolved around the same general theme: Who stays and who goes for 2022. The Mets won tonight for the first time since Whistli…
Jeff McNeil Keeps Mets Alive For Now
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
After a Dominic Smith pinch hit two run double in the fifth, the game was tied 2-2. Understandably, even the most optimistic of New York Mets fans were wondering how this would turn into another on…
Jeff McNeil’s big home run propels Mets to first win in a week - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The Mets second baseman-turned-left fielder made sure his first home run in seven weeks was a game changer.
McNeil's homer lifts Mets; Phillies slip in playoff race | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning, and the New York Mets beat Philadelphia 3-2 Sunday night, damaging the Phillies playoff hopes.The Phillies blew a two-run l
Video Story: Last Phils-Mets game of '21
by: N/A — MLB: Phillies 2h
Phillies @ Mets Sep. 19, 2021
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Edwin Díaz recorded his 30th save tonight, becoming the seventh pitcher in Mets history to save at least 30 games in a season. Jeurys Familia holds the franchise record with 51 saves in 2016, while John Franco has the most 30-plus-save seasons with five.Super Fan
Jeff McNeil's clutch home run keeps Mets' postseason hopes alive https://t.co/C7lNcQWdBZTV / Radio Network
“I’ve done it for three years, I’ve done it for over a thousand at-bats, I know I’m a pretty good hitter.” McNeil crushed the game-winning home run. Loup lowered his ERA to 1.00. Diaz locked down his 30th save of the year. Mets snapped their losing skid: https://t.co/g4oBVuVSbHBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @SlangsOnSports: Javier Báez’s 8 walks in his last 10 games are the most in any 10-game span of his careerBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @rjsexton7: THIS https://t.co/it8B13888NBlogger / Podcaster
"We'll be ready to play in Fenway Tuesday," Jeff McNeil said. "Hopefully we can get a little hot streak going.” At this point, the Mets are hoping to still be alive when they go to Atlanta for three games to close the regular season. https://t.co/6RqK9XzmR6Beat Writer / Columnist
