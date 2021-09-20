New York Mets
Mets vs Phillies: Jeff McNeil on his go-ahead home run in the 7th in 3-2 win | Mets Post Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 45m
Mets slugger Jeff McNeil discussed the 7th inning home run that ultimately proved the difference in New York's 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. ...
Why don’t Steve Cohen’s Mets come out for the National Anthem?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 40s
Several readers have pointed out to me that it does not appear that the Mets are coming out for the National Anthem. Mets out for the anthem. pic.twitter.com/D6bma0BkUZ — Mary Lawlor #1 Fan: @thePe…
MMN Recap: Minor League Season Comes to End
by: Daniel Muras — Mets Minors 18m
AAA: Syracuse Mets (47-69) 9, Worcester Red Sox (66-52) 4 Box ScoreBrandon Drury 1B: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, K, .257/.322/.449Travis Blankenhorn LF: 3-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, .25
Opinion | Better to paint Mets' disappointing season with broad stroke | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 33m
'Tis the season of the pointing finger — a tradition that is as ingrained in New York's baseball culture as the mad dash to the attic for Halloween
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard could skip minor league assignment and rejoin big league team
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 43m
The New York Mets are getting closer to having Noah Syndergaard back in active duty, but he will be a two-pitch reliever upon returning
Mets: It Was There For The Taking But They Failed To Seize It
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 46m
The 2021 Mets were overcome by teams as mediocre as they are, and it wasn't luck or the schedule that beat them - they were built to fail.
Fan Appreciation Day Shines Light On Realities Of Minor League Baseball
by: Aron Solomon — Gotham Baseball 1h
This season has finally brought one of the nation’s most perplexing labor issues to the national spotlight. While Major League Baseball makes more money than ever, offers their players unprecedente…
Chris Rock is going to survive COVID because he was vaccinated, he's less likely to spread it to his loved ones because he's vaccinated, and he's less likely to kill someone else if they're vaccinated.Chris Rock being vaccinated, getting COVID, then telling people to get vaccinated is probably the least effective way to convince people to get vaccinated https://t.co/3no6yODsYMBlogger / Podcaster
Why did the Rays trade Rich Hill? They should have added a starter, not traded their second-best one.Beat Writer / Columnist
.@JeffMcNeil805 was big time in the 7th. @GEICO | #LGMOfficial Team Account
RT @AnthonyDiComo: “He’s been our best reliever. Outside of Jake, he’s been, I think, our best pitcher.” Aaron Loup hasn't just been good, he's doing historic things for the Mets: https://t.co/o0e2mQFwDqSuper Fan
-
2018 (SEA, 80 gms) - .303/.374/.471, 135 wRC+ 2019 (NYM, 107 gms) - .256/.307/.428, 94 wRC+ 2020 (NYM, 49 gms) - .316/.352/.544, 142 wRC+ 2021 (DNP) He'll be 39. If you say you have any idea what Robinson Cano might do in 2022, you're lyin'.One Mets official said that, if Robinson Cano does play winter ball in the Dominican, he should play some third base. More: https://t.co/1pVicDhpSzBlogger / Podcaster
