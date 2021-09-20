New York Mets
Here are the ridiculous ways Mets can back into playoffs - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 6m
The Mets are, technically, still alive.
Steve Cohen’s testy tweeting isn’t only hurdle in critical Mets decision: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 47m
One potential candidate to be the next Mets president of baseball operations recently ticked off Jared Porter, Zack Scott, Kumar Rocker, Jacob deGrom’s health.
3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Drop Series to Phillies As Playoff Odds Continue Shrinking
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 2h
On a weekend when the Atlanta Braves were playing the league-best San Francisco Giants, the Mets had a golden opportunity to pick up wins against a division rival. Not only did the Mets lose the f
Bronx nonprofit to host benefit with NY Mets for children's’ mental health during back-to-school – Bronx Times
by: Bronx Times — amNewYork 2h
Bronx nonprofit I’RAISE Girls and Boys International Corporation will hold its eighth annual anniversary benefit this month as part of its back to school
Mets Officially Sliding Too Far Down The Standings
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 4h
The New York Mets have dropped eight of their last 11 games and may already be too far down the standings to keep hoping for a playoff spot.
Predicting Michael Conforto's contract value, future with Mets | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
On BNNY, Doug Williams asks Anthony DiComo and Jim Duquette about Michael Conforto’s future. DiComo says Conforto will not take the Mets qualifying offer and...
Make deGrom's card the Top of the Pack
by: Michael Clair — MLB: Mets 4h
They've filled binders and boxes. You use them as bookmarks and investments. They're art pieces that fit in the palm of your hands, and they can make your bicycle sound like a (very weak) motorcycle. Whether you're a collector, dabbler, or simply a baseball fan, there's no way to escape
Pete Alonso Joined Us On We Gotta Believe To Talk About Crushing Dingers, Frustrations Of The 2021 Season, Excitement For A Future With Uncle Stevie, And Dealing With The Good As Well As The Bad Of Playing In New York | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 5h
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE/LISTEN ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST SITEHuge episode today for the boys! We kick it off with a little weekend recap and some front office rumors, but we gotta believe we’re just sp...
Cohen’s Point72 has 1,500 employees and $22 billion in assets under management. He founded SAC Capital in 1992. He’s been in the spotlight for 30 years. It’s silly to think a few tweets would turn away anyone serious.Blogger / Podcaster
David Wright, ‘07: .325/.416/.546 with 30 HR, 42 2B, 115 R, 113 K, 34 SB, 151 wRC+, 8.4 fWAR (1st, NL) he finished 4th in NL MVP voting Jimmy Rollins won: .296/.344/.531, 30 HR, 38 2B, 20 3B, 139 R, 119 wRC+, 6.5 fWAR Holliday .340 BA, 2nd; Fielder 50 HR, 3rd still a travestyBeat Writer / Columnist
A tremendous season for a special talent. Very interested to see him in the upper minors where he should play the entirety of the season in Double-A at 20-years-old. The average age of hitters in AA was 23.9, and pitchers 24.7. It’ll be quite the test. #MetsWhat a year in the minors it was for the #10 prospect in baseball ♨️ https://t.co/NxgUg2C4VQMinors
Why one MLB Insider believes Luis Rojas is "unlikely" to return as the manager of the Mets next season https://t.co/QAux4VXLrjBeat Writer / Columnist
Since Javier Báez played his first game with the #Mets on July 31st, he's recorded a 154 wRC+. Among 160 players with a min. 140 PAs since 7/31, Báez came into today tied for the 14th-highest mark.Javy Baez since joining the Mets: .305 avg / 9 HRs / .946 OPS We aren’t really talking about how good Baez has been as a member of the MetsBlogger / Podcaster
