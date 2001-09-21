New York Mets
On This Date in Sports September 21, 2001: Piazza Lifts a City | Barstool Sports
by: Frank The Tank — Barstool Sports 1h
In collaboration with the Sportsecyclopedia.comIn the first sporting event in New York following the attacks on September 11th, the New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves at Shea Stadium. The game bega...
RT @MLBPipeline: Fourteen prospects from Pipeline's Top 100 are playing in the Minor League postseason. Who they are and where you can find them: https://t.co/NyPVkzussO https://t.co/3vrA8ptTQBOfficial Team Account
Anthony Gose is apparently back after five years except now he’s a pitcher and he throws 100. I am not surprised.Idk how you can watch baseball for ten or more years and ever be surprised by anything. Guys suddenly throwing 100? Dudes in their prime inexplicably forget to hit? Random 40 stolen base year? They all happen constantly.Blogger / Podcaster
.@TeamCJCorrea preserves the shutout!Official Team Account
All in the game yo All in the game...Joey Votto had Omar Little's famous “You come at the king, you best not miss.” played as he walked up to the plate for each of his 5 plate appearances on Monday in tribute to actor Michael K. Williams. He said Omar is his all-time favorite characterOwner / Front Office
