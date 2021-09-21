New York Mets
9/21/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
The regular season is winding down and the New York Mets (73-77) have slim playoff hopes. The Mets did good work to snap a five-game losing streak on Sunday by picking up a win over the Philadelphi…
It’s Not Quite as Dark as It Seems
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 24m
I've been working on a long post looking ahead to the choices the New York Mets will be facing in the offseason. I've been dissatisfied wit...
Player Meter: Pitchers, September 13-19
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28m
A quick review of how the Mets’ pitchers fared over the past week.
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Red Sox, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 33m
Tuesday, September 21, 2021 • 7:10 PMFenway Park • Boston, MARHP Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.88) vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 5.00)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe season is quick
Mets' Noah Syndergaard set to begin rehab assignment; likely to pitch out of bullpen if he rejoins club - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 1h
Syndergaard is set to become a free agent after the season
Where Billy Beane, Theo Epstein, and David Stearns stand early in Mets’ executive search
by: @snytv — SNY 1h
Where do Billy Beane, Theo Epstein, and David Stearns stand as the Mets search for a new president of baseball operations?
Mets Neon Cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Here is a Mets Neon Cap, which hopefully the Mets would be proud enough to wear, but they probably aren’t. They don’t even like their own fans. Cool looking cap, would like to see a ve…
Boston Red Sox, New York Mets release Tuesday, Sept. 21 lineups
by: John Connolly — North Jersey 2h
Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.88) will start for New York, while Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 5.00) will go for Boston.
Francisco Lindor always signs for fans. He went down the entire line here at Fenway Park.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Tonight’s #Mets lineup Nimmo CF Lindor SS Báez 2B Alonso DH J.D. Davis 3B Conforto RF Pillar LF D. Smith 1B Nido C Stroman RHP #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Baseball talk on BNNY on @SNYtv at 6! Join moi, @DougWilliamsSNY @SlangsOnSports and @DanGraca as we noodle on a potential FA contract for Marcus Stroman. How can Yanks make playoffs? Plus the boiling cauldron of pressure that is Rapid Fire. Come along for the ride!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
How many strikeouts will Marcus Stroman have tonight? 🔹 Over 4.5 (-135) 🔸 Under 4.5 (+105) Catch the results coming up on Baseball Night in New York! VOTE: https://t.co/Zh9IiQiyxL ➡️ @DraftKingsTV / Radio Network
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom expects to pitch again this season. Noah Syndergaard is set to begin his 3rd rehab assignment Plus notes on the Mets' rotation shuffle and Drew Smith https://t.co/mVXvbhMSrvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It was a horrible week for Mets middle relievers, but Aaron Loup continues to shine, lowering his ERA to 1.00 on the season. The Mets’ rotation had a solid week, outside of Tylor Megill’s rough outing. https://t.co/mnxGd5CsRuBlogger / Podcaster
