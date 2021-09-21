New York Mets
NY Mets closer Edwin Diaz is great but not nearly great enough
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 37m
Is there a better sports fight revolving around the New York Mets than the one between Edwin Diaz truthers versus Edwin Diaz truthers? No, there’s no mis...
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Yankees still chasing Blue Jays; Cardinals streaking toward berth (9/22/21) - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 12m
Here are the magic numbers and remaining schedules for teams contending for playoff spots, including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.
Mets: 3 numbers to know from Tuesday's loss to Red Sox at Fenway Park
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 2h
Here are three telling numbers from the Mets' loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday.
Queens: Questions & Quandaries.
by: Chris Vitali — BallNine 4h
20 years ago today, the New York Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-2 at Shea Stadium. Widely known as “The Mike Piazza Game”, it was the first baseball game played in New York after the events of 9/11.
Mets coach punches dugout wall after Pete Alonso was thrown out at plate
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5h
Mets third-base coach Gary DiSarcina was caught on camera punching the dugout wall in disgust upon leaving the field, after Pete Alonso had gotten nailed at the plate to thwart a potential big inning...
Braves power to 6-1 win over D-backs, maintain NL East lead | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5h
(AP) -- Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies both launched two-run homers for the Atlanta Braves, who held their NL East lead by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Tuesday night.Jorge Soler added a sol
Noah Syndergaard And Jacob deGrom Pushing To Pitch This Year For Reasons
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
The Mets lost to the Boston Red Sox 6-3 putting the latest final nail in the coffin for the Mets postseason hopes. Despite the Mets chances being nil, Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard continue reh…
Mets' Luis Rojas discusses Pete Alonso getting thrown out at home, Marcus Stroman's season
by: @snytv — SNY 7h
In the fourth inning, the Mets took a 2-0 lead on a bases loaded, no out Michael Conforto single - but Pete Alonso was tagged out at home by about 20 feet.
Tweets
RT @NYPost_Mets: I'm starting to think the Mets got dealt a bad Hand.Blogger / Podcaster
There's no excuse #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/lAEUT5pFrHBlogger / Podcaster
Is there anything #Mets fans love/hate to debate more than Edwin Diaz? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/Yd6YYYfa5vBlogger / Podcaster
An average year from a guy like Michael Conforto or Francisco Lindor could have changed the direction of this season drastically #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/rfA8uWSJqBBlogger / Podcaster
Playoff chances among NL teams that haven't clinched yet, per Fangraphs: Cardinals 90.6% Braves 85.2% Phillies 17.1% Reds 5.7% Padres 1.3% Mets 0.1% https://t.co/aW7oAiZ4aCBlogger / Podcaster
Playoff chances among NL teams that haven't clinched yet, per Fangraphs: Cardinals 90.6% Braves 85.2% Phillies 17.1% Reds 5.7% Padres 1.3% Mets 0.1% https://t.co/aW7oAiZ4aCBeat Writer / Columnist
