Pete Alonso discusses Mets season with Carton and Roberts
by: Carton & Roberts — Radio.com: WFAN 43m
Pete Alonso joined Carton and Roberts on Wednesday to discuss the Mets’ disappointing second half, and also gave details on his next Homers for Heroes event in Brooklyn.
Mets fan Julian Casablancas of The Strokes and The Voidz joins the show | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 15m
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Mets fan and musician Julian Casablancas from The Strokes and The Voidz talks the potential of re-signing pending free agents Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman.
Francisco Lindor pushes for Mets to keep Javier Báez: 'Of course' owner Steve Cohen can afford new contract - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 16m
Báez landed with the Mets at the July 30 trade deadline
Open thread: Mets vs. Red Sox, 9/22/21
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28m
The Mets will look for a split in Boston after last night’s loss.
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Red Sox, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 1h
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 • 7:10 PMFenway Park • Boston, MARHP Taijuan Walker (7-10, 4.27 ERA) vs. LHP Chris Sale (4-0, 2.40 ERA)SNY • ESPN • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets
Mets: Apologies Not Necessary – They Just Weren’t Good Enough
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
As the Mets creep closer to being eliminated from the Wild Card race, the team should know there's nothing to be ashamed for. But in 2022...
9/22/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
The dim playoff hopes that the New York Mets (73-78) are holding got even dimmer last night. The Mets fell 6-3 to the Boston Red Sox (87-65) last night to reduce their postseason odds to just 0.1 p…
Boston Red Sox, New York Mets announce Wednesday, Sept. 22 lineups
by: John Connolly — North Jersey 3h
Taijuan Walker (7-10, 4.27) will start for New York, while Chris Sale (4-0, 2.40) will go for Boston.
Rich Hill joined the team in July and did not stick up for the fans. Be gone.@metspolice What you dont like Dick Mountain? How dare you?Blogger / Podcaster
I’d say, yes, McGregor’s pitch wasn’t even worth 25 CentWas Conor McGregor's first pitch worse than 50 Cent's? https://t.co/gucNnTCkFSBeat Writer / Columnist
What do you think, should the #Mets sign Michael Conforto this off-season? #MetsTwitterBlogger / Podcaster
Francisco Lindor is 10 hits away from 1,000 for his career. Should he get there this season, he would become just the 13th player in MLB history to record 1,000+ hits, 150+ homers, & 100+ stolen bases by a player 27 or younger. @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso breaks down last night's play at the plate with @CartonRoberts:TV / Radio Network
Mets fans: we can’t ask Steve to spend lots of money. Oh ok.Blogger / Podcaster
