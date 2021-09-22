Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY.tv
Mets fan Julian Casablancas of The Strokes and The Voidz joins the show | Shea Anything

by: @snytv SNY.tv 23m

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Mets fan and musician Julian Casablancas from The Strokes and The Voidz talks the potential of re-signing pending free agents Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman.

CBS Sports
Francisco Lindor pushes for Mets to keep Javier Báez: 'Of course' owner Steve Cohen can afford new contract - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 24m

Báez landed with the Mets at the July 30 trade deadline

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Red Sox, 9/22/21

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 36m

The Mets will look for a split in Boston after last night’s loss.

WFAN
Pete Alonso discusses Mets season with Carton and Roberts

by: Carton &amp; Roberts Radio.com: WFAN 51m

Pete Alonso joined Carton and Roberts on Wednesday to discuss the Mets’ disappointing second half, and also gave details on his next Homers for Heroes event in Brooklyn.

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Red Sox, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2h

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 • 7:10 PMFenway Park • Boston, MARHP Taijuan Walker (7-10, 4.27 ERA) vs. LHP Chris Sale (4-0, 2.40 ERA)SNY • ESPN • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Mets: Apologies Not Necessary – They Just Weren’t Good Enough

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

As the Mets creep closer to being eliminated from the Wild Card race, the team should know there's nothing to be ashamed for. But in 2022...

Metstradamus
9/22/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

The dim playoff hopes that the New York Mets (73-78) are holding got even dimmer last night. The Mets fell 6-3 to the Boston Red Sox (87-65) last night to reduce their postseason odds to just 0.1 p…

North Jersey
Boston Red Sox, New York Mets announce Wednesday, Sept. 22 lineups

by: John Connolly North Jersey 3h

Taijuan Walker (7-10, 4.27) will start for New York, while Chris Sale (4-0, 2.40) will go for Boston.

