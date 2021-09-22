Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
64351323_thumbnail

Pete Alonso's 35th home run | 09/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Pete Alonso crushes his 35th home run of the season, a solo home run to right field trimming the Red Sox's lead to 12-4 in the top of the 7th inning

SNY.tv
64352320_thumbnail

Mets takeaways from Wednesday's 12-5 loss to Red Sox, including Taijuan Walker's short outing

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1m

The Mets gave up 14 hits and committed two errors in their 12-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

New York Post
64352294_thumbnail

Taijuan Walker flops again as Mets are routed by Red Sox

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4m

Taijuan Walker’s rough second half took a turn into Ugly-ville on Wednesday night.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Red Sox Highlights: Pete Alonso smacks 35th homer but Red Sox cruise to 12-5 victory | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4m

Kyle Schwarber smacked two early home runs for the Red Sox and quickly put the game out of reach for the Mets. Despite scoring in three consecutive innings, ...

Metstradamus
64352286_thumbnail

You May Be Done With Kyle Schwarber, But Kyle Schwarber Isn't Done With You

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m

Can Kyle Schwarber play in Korea next year? Seriously … Justin Bour is playing with the LG Twins and he’s hitting .170 and has the range of a traffic cone. I’m sure LG would pay S…

Mets Merized
64352186_thumbnail

Beantown Blowout: Mets Bombarded 12-5 by Boston

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 14m

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY SportsIf you missed tonight's game, here's the only highlight you need.https://twitter.com/PitchingNinja/status/1440848600993435648?s=20Chri

Daily News
64352149_thumbnail

Taijuan Walker implodes, Mets swept by Red Sox - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 17m

We’ve seen this movie before.

North Jersey
64352131_thumbnail

NY Mets crushed by Boston Red Sox, nearly out of NL playoff chase

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 19m

The Mets are limping into the offseason, as they were convincingly swept by the Red Sox to all but end their NL playoffs hopes.

MLB: Mets.com
64352122_thumbnail

'We have collapsed': Lindor on Mets' chances

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 19m

BOSTON -- Before the Mets’ latest loss, a 12-5 defeat to the Red Sox that shaved another game off their elimination number, shortstop Francisco Lindor was asked how much blame he should absorb for the team’s second-half unraveling. He paused for a moment to consider the question, then answered. “I

Tweets