Final Score: Red Sox 12, Mets 5—Schwarber Strikes Again (and Again...)
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 31m
Stop, stop, he’s already dead!
Mets takeaways from Wednesday's 12-5 loss to Red Sox, including Taijuan Walker's short outing
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2m
The Mets gave up 14 hits and committed two errors in their 12-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
Taijuan Walker flops again as Mets are routed by Red Sox
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4m
Taijuan Walker’s rough second half took a turn into Ugly-ville on Wednesday night.
Mets vs Red Sox Highlights: Pete Alonso smacks 35th homer but Red Sox cruise to 12-5 victory | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4m
Kyle Schwarber smacked two early home runs for the Red Sox and quickly put the game out of reach for the Mets. Despite scoring in three consecutive innings, ...
You May Be Done With Kyle Schwarber, But Kyle Schwarber Isn't Done With You
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m
Can Kyle Schwarber play in Korea next year? Seriously … Justin Bour is playing with the LG Twins and he’s hitting .170 and has the range of a traffic cone. I’m sure LG would pay S…
Beantown Blowout: Mets Bombarded 12-5 by Boston
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 14m
Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY SportsIf you missed tonight's game, here's the only highlight you need.https://twitter.com/PitchingNinja/status/1440848600993435648?s=20Chri
Taijuan Walker implodes, Mets swept by Red Sox - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 17m
We’ve seen this movie before.
NY Mets crushed by Boston Red Sox, nearly out of NL playoff chase
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 19m
The Mets are limping into the offseason, as they were convincingly swept by the Red Sox to all but end their NL playoffs hopes.
'We have collapsed': Lindor on Mets' chances
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 20m
BOSTON -- Before the Mets’ latest loss, a 12-5 defeat to the Red Sox that shaved another game off their elimination number, shortstop Francisco Lindor was asked how much blame he should absorb for the team’s second-half unraveling. He paused for a moment to consider the question, then answered. “I
“We’re in a very tough spot right now,” Luis Rojas said. The Mets are all but done. They find themselves in one of sports’ saddest positions: They are simply playing for pride. https://t.co/mcuDhy767IBeat Writer / Columnist
MLB is drunkBlogger / Podcaster
Taijuan Walker flops again as Mets are routed by Red Sox https://t.co/MduHysrXI2Blogger / Podcaster
reds, phillies, mets, and padres fans seeing the cardinals win 11 straight, as they hold the second nl wild card spotTV / Radio Network
RT @NewsdaySports: Taijuan Walker allows six runs in 2 innings as Red Sox roll over Mets: https://t.co/MrPzva38HK | @timbhealey https://t.co/NQKKQVSgaYBeat Writer / Columnist
Here’s some good news from tonight. Noah Syndergaard threw an 11 pitch (7 strikes) 1-2-3 inning tonight for the @SyracuseMets. Noah will throw another inning this weekend. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
