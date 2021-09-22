New York Mets
Long Ending To Mets Season
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
After Taijuan Walker got knocked out by the Boston Red Sox, you knew it was going to be another long night for the New York Mets. When you’re as bad as the Mets are, that’s just the cas…
Boston Wins 7th In A Row Over Mets
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 47m
Taijuan Walker allowed six runs on six hits and two walks in two innings. Pete Alonso homered for the Mets, his 35th of the year.
Luis Rojas on loss to Red Sox | 09/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 18m
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses Taijuan Walker's rough start and mistakes made by the team in the loss to the Red Sox
Mets vs Red Sox: Luis Rojas knows Mets are in tough spot in playoff hunt | Mets Post Game
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 39m
The Mets suffered a deflating 12-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, and while they’re still mathematically alive for a playoff spot, their chances have grown slimmer and slimmer.
Schwarber, Sale help Boston win 7th in a row, 12-5 over Mets
by: AP — USA Today 46m
Kyle Schwarber homered twice and scored four times to lead the yellow-and-blue-clad Red Sox to their seventh straight...
You May Be Done With Kyle Schwarber, But Kyle Schwarber Isn’t Done With You
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 1h
Can Kyle Schwarber play in Korea next year?Seriously … Justin Bour is playing with the LG Twins and he’s hitting .170 and has the range of a traffic cone. I’m sure LG would pay Sc
Mets vs Red Sox: Luis Rojas knows Mets are in tough spot in playoff hunt | Mets Post Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Mets manager Luis Rojas says he and the players know they are in a tough spot right now trying to make the playoffs but he appreciates the effort they have b...
Taijuan Walker flops again as Mets are routed by Red Sox
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Taijuan Walker’s rough second half took a turn into Ugly-ville on Wednesday night.
After Wednesday's loss, Luis Rojas knows the Mets are in a "very tough spot" in the playoff hunt https://t.co/oN83zAjCInTV / Radio Network
Mets media this winter: Pete Alonso hit 37 HRs and blah blah. And won’t look at when. They did this last season too.Blogger / Podcaster
More #Mets front office chatter: https://t.co/s8geKG2gYEBlogger / Podcaster
I hate watching the Mets and yet I’m about to hate the off-season and not getting to watch the Mets even more.Blogger / Podcaster
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my man @IamTrevorMay! I hope this year around the sun brings you nothing but blessings and positive energy!Player
Last call for responses! It has been a very interesting discussion.You have to pick a person to get a hit against a major league pitcher to save your life. No major professional league players (MLB, MiLB, Japan, etc.) unless they've been retired for three years. Who is saving you? A college kid? A-Rod? Barry Bonds? LeBron James? Yourself?Blogger / Podcaster
